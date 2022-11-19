Injured WWE Superstar out of in-ring action extends heartfelt message to Brodie Lee's wife

In 2020, the wrestling world was saddened by the heartbreaking news that the former TNT Champion, Brodie Lee, had passed away. Since then, his wife, Amanda Huber, has been focused on helping the community. Huber recently shared a message thanking a few WWE Superstars. To which former WWE Champion Big E gave a heartfelt response.

Amanda Huber was a guest speaker on The Highmark Caring Place YouTube channel. Huber spoke about the loss of Brodie Lee and how she and her son managed to thrive through those difficult times.

She mentioned that WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, who was part of AEW at the time, drove six hours to be with her and Lee. At the same time, multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion Big E drove three hours to go and be with Brodie Lee and his family.

Amanda also extended her gratitude on Twitter, thanking both Rhodes and Big E for their friendship and being there for her and her family when she needed them the most.

"Forever thankful for my support system, @CodyRhodes & @WWEBigE especially for being there in the worst moment of my life. Without any hesitation. Without a second thought. My dudes for life 💙🦋," Amanda Huber tweeted.

WWE Superstar Big E had a loving response to her sincere message.

"Love you dearly, Amanda," Big E tweeted.

AEW and Tony Khan honor Brodie Lee's final match

On December 30th, 2020, Tony Khan honored the late Brodie Lee a week after his passing by dedicating an entire episode of Dynamite to him, calling it "The Celebration of Life." On the show, Lee's long-time tag team partner and friend Erick Redbeard (fka Erick Rowan), made his AEW debut when he showed up to help The Dark Order.

This year, Tony Khan again honored the anniversary of the former TNT Champion's last match on AEW. As part of the anniversary, Dark Order challenged the Trios Champions Death Triangle for their titles on Rampage.

The event coincided with AEW's three-year anniversary as well. Lee's son also played a small role in the show.

What was your most memorable moment of the former TNT Champion? Share them in the comments section below.

