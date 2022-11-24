Is CM Punk more likely to return after what happened on AEW Dynamite?

CM Punk hasn’t appeared on AEW in any capacity since All Out. The Second City Saint was involved in a brawl with The Elite and ended up losing his top spot in the company. The former AEW World Champion might return to the Jacksonville-based promotion after what fans witnessed on Dynamite tonight.

The November 23, 2022, edition of AEW Dynamite saw The Elite take on Death Triangle in the second match of their Best of 7 Series, which kicked off at the Full Gear pay-per-view event this past Saturday. This week’s Dynamite was in CM Punk’s hometown of Chicago, and The Elite were the villains.

Despite being babyfaces on AEW TV, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks worked the Chicago match as heels. The Wintrust Arena echoed with pro-CM Punk and anti-Elite chants as the trio made their way into the ring for their match against PAC and The Lucha Brothers.

Matt Jackson even took a major shot at the Chicago native when he intentionally botched the delivery of a Buckshot Lariat to PAC. Matt’s facial expression, together with Kenny Omega’s hilarious antics on the apron, prompted a chorus of boos from a wild hot crowd, who were visibly perturbed at the act.

For those unaware, the spot was a shot at Punk’s failed attempt to hit the Buckshot Lariat on Adam Page during their AEW World Championship match at Double or Nothing on May 29, 2022.

Kenny Omega takes a move from CM Punk’s playbook on AEW Dynamite

The Elite squared off against Death Triangle in the second match of their Best of 7 Series on Dynamite this week. Kenny Omega and The Bucks entered the hostile territory and were welcomed with a chorus of boos and chants.

Fans who watched the show online may find The Elite’s Chicago reception similar to John Cena’s treatment at ECW: One Night Stand 2006. The Cenation leader was the top babyface but gave off major heel vibes during that night in Philadelphia.

Going back to The Elite’s match, Kenny Omega took the intensity up a bit when he delivered a GTS on PAC, who, somehow, kicked out. Eventually, the AEW World Trios Tag Team Champions would go on to win the match.

However, it remains to be seen if CM Punk will still show up in AEW after the events this week.

