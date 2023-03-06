Is CM Punk set to return at AEW Revolution? Taking a look at the clues gathered so far

CM Punk showed up in spirit at AEW Revolution thanks to longtime rival MJF, who made sure to light up the wrestling interweb with his choice of ring attire. Fans haven't seen him for a long time, but the rumors are already on fire thanks to the actions of the AEW World Champion.

MJF took a pop at Punk by wearing the mask he wore at All Out the day he returned to AEW and confronted him. At the time, the latter was the AEW World Champion, having won it from Jon Moxley. The Devil stared him down from the ramp, suggesting he was going to come after him in the future.

That never materialized, however, with the Second City Saint's backstage controversies resulting in Tony Khan and AEW stripping him of his championship. He has yet to show up since then, but this stunt from Maxwell Jacob Friedman could be a sign of the comeback happening.

CM Punk being referenced at AEW Revolution was clearly intentional. One has to wait and see whether his return will really happen or not. Until then, we can watch MJF get put in a blunt by Bryan Danielson during their Iron Man Match for the AEW World Championship.

AEW's thoughts on CM Punk ahead of AEW Revolution

CM Punk may or may not return at AEW Revolution, but his actions certainly burned a lot of bridges at Tony Khan's promotion.

Multiple AEW stars were upset with the events of All Out. Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker was one of them, revealing how heartbroken she was when the news came to light.

"Especially after a huge pay-per-view, that pay-per-view was amazing, one of the biggest houses we've ever had. That scrum was heartbreaking. It was embarrassing and it was disappointing because, it felt like, in this moment in time, it felt like a disaster. You never want that happen and it happens every day. There are days I stub my toe in the dental office, 'oh my God, this is a disaster.' You never want that feeling. That was a time in AEW where I was like, 'this sucks.'" [H/T Fightful]

It is interesting to see AEW give MJF the green light to reference CM Punk at AEW Revolution. We feel we were robbed of the final chapter match between the two men.

