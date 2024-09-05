Is Jon Moxley working in cahoots with controversial AEW stable? Why it’s a possibility 

Jon Moxley appeared earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite and encountered a top faction on the show. However, he had an interesting interaction with them that may hint at them potentially being on the same side. This would be The Elite.

Tonight, Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir were shown backstage attacking some personnel, similar to last week. After getting through them, they ran into The Elite. Mox then paused and turned to Jack Perry, saying that he believed, despite everything, that he was a sweet kid.

Most of the roster thinks negatively of The Elite and how they've run the company. However, Mox's relaxed temperament while running into them, contrary to his faction mates in the Blackpool Combat Club, may hint at something between them.

Although it isn't clear how things are surrounding the former AEW World Champion, conversations may need to happen regarding where his current allegiances lie. There could be a chance he could have plans of his own moving forward.

Jon Moxley has recently hinted at defying authority

During his unannounced appearance last week, Jon Moxley made an interesting comment that has brought up great conversations about his next move.

While talking to Tony Schiavone, Mox looked him straight in the eye and said it was no longer his company. This may not be meant directly for Schiavone, but he could have been a placeholder.

The former WWE Superstar could be talking about a figure of authority, and it is unclear whether this was Tony Khan and management or The EVPs and The Elite.

Should he be talking about Tony Khan, this would mean that he has no problems with The Elite taking over the company. If it is the contrary, the faction may now have to deal with a Jon Moxley problem.

There could be a real chance that Mox is acting into business for himself, and he could be hinting at him and others taking the company for themselves. Everyone must stay tuned to find out what his next move is.

