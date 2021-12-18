Where does Jurassic Express rank among AEW's best tag teams?

There's a jungle out there when it comes to AEW's tag team division, and Jurassic Express stands among the swamp of teams as one of the best.

The Boy and his Dinosaur regularly face some of the toughest competition in the world today, as Tony Khan went out of his way to sign dynamic duos like FTR, Santana & Ortiz, Lucha Bros and The Young Bucks. So there's a lot of danger out there for the young pair.

Jurassic Express - comprised of 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry, Luchasaurus, and sidekick Marko Stunt - has become immensely popular with the AEW audience and represent the youth movement in the promotion. Their mix of skill and power, along with having fun along the way, has endeared them to the fans.

One only needs to witness Jurassic Express entering the arena to Jungle Boy's theme song to feel the vibe they have with the crowd.

Whenever you hear Baltimora's 'Tarzan Boy' start to play, you better believe the natives will be restless.

Popularity aside, the combination has never been able to strike gold in All Elite Wrestling. They've had a couple of opportunities but fell short. Because of this, they can feel - at times - like a mid-card team.

Of course, they have the talent to be at the top. Jungle Boy has already been marked as one of the four pillars of the promotion's future, and he's barely scratched the surface of his potential.

Luchasaurus is no slouch himself, displaying uncanny acrobatics and masterful martial arts for a man of his tremendous size. He's light on his feet but still packs the whallop of a big man.

Marko Stunt, often ridiculed as the 'tag along' of the gang, is a loyal cornerman and sometimes six-man partner. He's been an important part of the arc of Jurassic Express' storyline, and even those that might sell him short (pun intended) have to give him his due.

POST Wrestling @POSTwrestling



postwrestling.com/2021/12/12/luc… Luchasaurus says Marko Stunt is not moving away from Jurassic Express Luchasaurus says Marko Stunt is not moving away from Jurassic Expresspostwrestling.com/2021/12/12/luc…

The group recently added Christian Cage as a de facto member and mentor. He has promised to help deliver the team to the promise land, and he has fought by their side as well.

If Captain Charisma stays around as the team's mouthpiece, it could elevate Jurassic Express to heights they have never reached before.

They make a great team, but are Jurassic Express among the truly elite of All Elite Wrestling?

It's hard to imagine ranking this young duo ahead of teams like FTR, The Lucha Bros, Proud 'n' Powerful or The Young Bucks. That would automatically make JE the fifth best tag team in AEW, at best.

But when you factor in the potential of Malakai Black and Brody King teaming again, as well as the potential of Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish reuniting in AEW, the terrain gets even rougher. Suddenly, Jurassic Express seems lower and lower on the totem pole.

The team of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus are very over with the AEW audience. However, the history of wrestling is filled with teams who were perfectly popular, but never quite made it to the winner's circle. Mainly because they were part of a stacked roster.

Let's hope that doesn't happen to Jurassic Express. They have been a shining light for the organization since its inception and they don't need to get lost in the shuffle of a deep tag team division.

Even though they may not be the most skilled or highly rated team in AEW, Jurassic Express deserves at least one swing on the vine as the kings of the jungle. Let them carve their names in the stones of history.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Jurassic Express will eventually win the AEW World Tag Team Championship? Or, will they go their separate ways first? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below?

A WWE Hall of Famer is very impressed with Hook's debut. Check it out here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Jurassic Express is one of the best teams in AEW? Yes No 0 votes so far