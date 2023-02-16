Is Mark Briscoe signed to AEW? Looking into the ROH veteran's history with the promotion

Ring of Honor veteran Mark Briscoe has always been a gem in the eyes of AEW President Tony Khan. The ROH World Tag Team Champion served the promotion for over two decades but couldn't become an All Elite due to some internal issues. In a piece of good news, he crossed the hurdles this week.

Briscoe debuted on AEW television on the January 25 edition of Dynamite. He defeated Jay Lethal in a tribute match to his brother Jay Briscoe, who died in a car accident. Fans were ecstatic about the 38-year-old's potential entry into the All Elite Wrestling. Seeing the response, Tony Khan took matters into his own hands.

Mark Briscoe returned to fight Josh Woods on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday following a heated confrontation with the latter on Rampage. After gaining his second consecutive victory, Tony Khan confirmed on Twitter that Mark had signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The Briscoe Brothers have held the ROH Tag Team Championship since December 2022. They defeated FTR in a dog collar match at Final Battle to capture the titles.

The Briscoe Brothers reportedly signed long-term contracts with All Elite Wrestling in July 2022. Their official inclusion was delayed by their media partner Warner Bros. Discovery though.

Warner Bros. Discovery was not in favor of having Mark Briscoe and Jay Briscoe on AEW television

The wrestling world was left heartbroken by Jay's unfortunate passing in January this year. Tributes poured on social media, and even WWE acknowledged the former tag team champ.

However, in 2013, Jay Briscoe became the subject of controversy for his alleged homophobic tweets. Due to the massive backlash, Ring of Honor had to shoot injury angles to put the later star on the shelf for three to six months.

Jay Briscoe's actions proved to be a major setback for his career. It was reported that Warner Bros. Discovery decided to veto their inclusion in All Elite Wrestling.

Despite Jay reportedly apologizing multiple times for his past comments, The Briscoe Brothers never got cleared for All Elite Wrestling.

Tony Khan and the Young Bucks pushed for the entry of Mark Briscoe and Jay Briscoe. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks detailed how long they've been trying to get The Briscoes into the promotion:

"We always say they’re the best tag team in the world that wasn’t showcased to a national audience. We wanted to change that. We tried recruiting them from day one to AEW."

Congratulations to Mark Briscoe on becoming the latest All Elite.

Poll : 0 votes