AEW fans will be familiar with Skye Blue as she has appeared in the promotion's programming a number of times now. Skye made her debut appearance on the April 7, 2021 edition of Dark Elevation, losing against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

The Chicago-native reappeared in September and has regularly featured in AEW Dark tapings. Her most recent appearance was a victory over Ashley D'Amboise on December 3.

Skye has made a name for herself as one of the brightest stars on the independent scene. She has performed in promotions such as NWA, AAW, Generation Championship Wrestling and most recently Warrior Wrestling.

So is Skye Blue signed with AEW?

As it stands, Skye Blue has not officially signed with All Elite Wrestling. Tony Khan's promotion has not made any announcement and it is unknown if any future full-time deal is on the horizon.

Skye Blue recently spoke with Slam Wrestling about her upbringing in professional wrestling:

"I’m very much myself times 1,000 in the ring. I know everybody’s like, ‘Oh, you’re small.’ But when I was originally trained, I was the only female so I wrestled men for my first few years of my career. I’ve always been told, ‘You’ve just got to be one of the boys.’ I’m just kind of me, a dork, a weirdo. But I love wrestling so much, it’s become my life, my everything. So I am wrestling, if that makes sense. My life revolves around it." (h/t Slam Wrestling)

Skye also discussed who she looks up to in the business and who she sees as her mentors:

"I love training with Thunder [Rosa],” she said. “I still haven’t been able to wrestle her one on one. But she was one of the women that has basically showed me a lot about the industry. I’ve always loved Kylie Rae. We actually main evented a show in Chicago, and that is still by far my favorite match. She has always meant so much to me. She’s the sweetest person on the planet, I don’t care what anybody says."

Has Skye Blue ever performed for WWE?

Laura @RosePlanted__ Skye Blue & Thunder Rosa vs Kylie & Serena on NWA tonight



Although Skye Blue has performed for many different promotions, she has never competed inside a WWE ring.

She certainly has a bright future ahead of her and her stock is constantly rising. It is likely Tony Khan will want to lock her down soon to avoid her going elsewhere.

However, with WWE now looking to recruit and train their own talent, it is likely AEW will be her best suited option.

