Is Thunder Rosa destined to be the next AEW Women's World Champion?

Some performers just draw fans to them naturally. One of them is AEW's Thunder Rosa, whose mix of great work in the ring and natural charisma has made her a crowd favorite.

Knowing how proud she is of her heritage, fans who aren't even Latinos will bring the Mexican flag to an event to show support and solidarity with the international superstar. She truly crosses cultural and social boundaries when it comes to being a hero — especially to young, female fans.

But Thunder Rosa's success isn't based on her emotional connection with the audience. It's built on her years of hard work, dedication and world travel. She's become one of the most decorated female wrestlers on the planet, but one prize has eluded her thus far: the AEW Women's World Championship.

She's come close a few times to striking gold but has been in 'chase mode' for the majority of her time in All Elite Wrestling. With Dr. Britt Baker having a stranglehold on the strap, Thunder Rosa has been relegated to simply being the people's champion for now.

How long will it be before Thunder Rosa finally gets her hands on the AEW Women's title?

It's looking more and more like the popular star will face off with The Good Doctor at Revolution on March 6th. It's there where many fans and critics believe that Thunder Rosa will finally achieve her ultimate goal.

She's certainly no stranger to being the top dog in a wrestling promotion. She reigned as the NWA Women's World Champion for 277 days, even defending the title on AEW television on a couple of occasions. She has also won numerous regional and international championships over the course of her career.

She's also no stranger to Baker, whom she has defeated in the past. The two competitors push each other to their limits when they lock up.

Macho Beard™ @Machobeard4life Britt Baker vs ThunderRosa wins the PWI Match Of The Year! Britt Baker vs ThunderRosa wins the PWI Match Of The Year! https://t.co/ReKnA6aOjH

On the last episode of Dynamite, Rosa and her opponent, Mercedes Martinez, were attacked by Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel after the match.

Martinez caught a beatdown for failing to take out "Trueno Rosa" on Baker's orders. Meanwhile, the contender herself was mauled simply for being the biggest threat to Britt's title.

Just for good measure, Martin Kove, who portrays John Kreese in the Karate Kid spinoff "Cobra Kai" was there. He encouraged Britt Baker to strike fast, strike hard and show no mercy.

So far, that plan seems to have worked. It was also the perfect set-up for a final confrontation between the two top women in All Elite Wrestling right now.

At Revolution, we will see if fate blooms for Thunder Rosa. Will she defeat the dentist, or will she see her dream of being the AEW Women's Champion completely extracted?

Who do you think will eventually unseat Dr. Britt Baker as the AEW Women's World Champion?

