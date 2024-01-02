Is Triple H making the same mistake as Tony Khan ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Looking at the possibility

The CCO of WWE, Triple H, could be going down the same path as the AEW President and CEO, Tony Khan, by teasing something big ahead of the Royal Rumble at the start of 2024.

Ever since Triple H took over the creative control of the WWE, he has certainly delivered on most occasions in terms of great shows and PLEs. The Cerebral Assasin has managed to attract the attention of fans to the product on a large scale as well. Meanwhile, Hunter is set to make a huge announcement.

This Thursday, WWE is set to produce a special show called "Preview Special 2024." The stars that are featured on the graphic include CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Ilja Dragonouv, and Montez Ford. Furthermore, Triple H is advertised to make a huge announcement on the same show as well.

Expand Tweet

Although it could certainly be a huge announcement by The Game, considering the product is hotter than ever heading into the Royal Rumble 2024 PLE, it could also lead to disappointment if the announcement fails to deliver. In that case, it could be a mistake like Tony Khan committed multiple times by underdelivering on a 'huge announcement.'

Recently, TK teased a huge announcement only to inform that the ticket sales for "All In 2024" are now open. Similarly, if Hunter's huge announcement turns out to be a letdown, it could make some fans lose little interest or trust in the product amidst the WrestleMania season ahead of the upcoming Royal Rumble 2024.

WWE Hall of Famer reflects on Triple H and Tony Khan running two major wrestling promotions

The WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair, who recently signed with AEW, had his opinions on Triple H having the creative control of WWE. Speaking on Outkick with Charlie Arnoldt, The Nature Boy stated:

"I liked the way Vince (McMahon) ran it. For better or worse, everybody knew where they stood more than they do now."

Speaking about Tony Khan's promotion, Flair said:

"AEW, very professional, it’s an easier pace." (H/T Essentially Sports)

Expand Tweet

Well, the competition between two major wrestling promotions is still on, and it continues to provide fans with the best of entertainment. Only time will tell how 2024 turns out to be for both companies.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.