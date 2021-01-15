"It could be the biggest or worst thing AEW ever did" - WWE Hall of Famer on Sting's arrival

WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas has warned that hiring Sting could be “the biggest thing” or “worst thing” that AEW has done so far.

Since AEW was founded in January 2019, Tony Khan’s company has hired several high-profile names from the wrestling business. The latest big-name signing, Sting, made his first appearance on AEW Dynamite in December 2020.

Atlas, 66, discussed Sting’s arrival in AEW with Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade. He made it clear that he is reserving judgment on the 61-year-old’s new deal until he has made more AEW appearances.

“You don’t know. It could be the biggest thing that AEW ever did and it could be the worst thing they ever did. I know they spent a lot of money.”

Sting has not yet competed in a match in AEW. His last official match took place at WWE Night of Champions 2015 when he lost in the main event against Seth Rollins.

Tony Atlas compares Sting in AEW to Hulk Hogan in IMPACT Wrestling

Hulk Hogan competed in five matches in IMPACT Wrestling

Hulk Hogan signed with Sting’s former employers, IMPACT Wrestling (fka TNA), in October 2009. Tony Atlas mentioned that Hogan did not have the success that many people expected after he joined IMPACT.

“I think it [Sting in AEW] is good. We won’t know yet. We have to see how that plays out down the road. When TNA signed Hogan, they thought it was going to shoot things to the roof. Hogan was a much bigger star than Sting, but it had the opposite effect.”

Hogan spent four years in IMPACT before returning to WWE in 2014.

