"It’s not giving people what they want" - Former WWE star points out glaring observations in Tony Khan and creative's decisions on AEW (Exclusive)

AEW President Tony Khan wears a lot of hats in his life, but being the sole booker of All Elite Wrestling is his passion project. However, a former WWE Superstar doesn't feel as if he's giving his fans what they want.

Since helping kick off the promotion in 2019 alongside The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes, Khan has been a key member of the creative process in the company. He became the sole booker for AEW in 2020, while still allowing for some freedom among the talent on his roster.

However, with so many superstars in the locker room to think about, certain stories have either cooled off or been completely forgotten about while Tony Khan has been booking the show. An example of forgotten angles is when fans were led to believe that Daniel Garcia and Jamie Hayter would turn face in 2022.

#AEWDynamite Is it to mutch to ask for AEW to turn Daniel Garcia and Jamie Hayter face? Is it to mutch to ask for AEW to turn Daniel Garcia and Jamie Hayter face?#AEWDynamite https://t.co/ekNgAWThi2

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's "The Wrestling Outlaws," the former WWE Superstar EC3 gave his thoughts on Tony Khan's booking process and believes that the AEW president isn't always giving fans what they want.

“The thing about creative I see is it’s not giving people what they want. You don’t need to be creative to give people what they want, you need to be creative to give people what they didn’t know they needed. And then the initial reaction, big pop, ‘yay, oh woah woah woah.’ Three weeks later, everybody’s the same, everything’s the status quo, nothing changes, nothing evolves, same bull, plug play toy box.” [9:54-10:20]

Tony Khan has put together one of the biggest episodes of AEW Dynamite in history for this week

While he may not have a perfect track record of putting on great shows, Tony Khan has loaded the upcoming January 11th edition of Dynamite with so many big matches that it could go down as one of the biggest episodes in the show's history.

AEW Dynamite returns to the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California for the first time since June 2022. The card is set to be headlined by The Elite and Death Triangle's Escalera de la Muerte match for the AEW Trios Championships.

Fans in attendance will also see other exciting matches, including Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page, Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita, and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. teaming up with AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter to take on Saraya and Toni Storm.

