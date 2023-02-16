It's high time Triple H brings back 3-time WWE Intercontinental Champion before AEW does

WWE head honcho Triple H has been on a spending spree since taking over the creative direction of the company in the summer of 2022, but before AEW snaps him up, The Game should get his hands on a former Intercontinental Champion.

The star in question is John Morrison, who had a brief run with AEW in 2022 but has predominantly been working for companies like Major League Wrestling and AAA in recent months.

Morrison was one of a number of names released by WWE in November 2021, along with the likes of Tegan Nox and Hit Row, who have since been brought back to the promotion. So why should Triple H do the same for Morrison?

Bad Bunny wins his WWE debut match vs. Miz and Morrison



Outside of being a veteran of the business who still has a lot to offer between the ropes, it's Morrison's mainstream appeal that WWE would be able to use best.

Morrison was tasked with helping Bad Bunny in his first match with the company at WrestleMania 37, which was well-received by critics and fans. John, being based in California, could also help WWE when it comes to them needing connections in Hollywood.

The Guru of Greatness could also help elevate the up-and-coming cruiserweights in NXT. With his unique parkour style, Morrison is one of the best high flyers in the industry. He could be a good mentor for the younger talent.

John Morrison hasn't competed for AEW since June 2022

While his run in All Elite Wrestling was brief, fans were still very excited to see the debut of Johnny Elite when he was revealed to be the joker in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in May 2022.

While he lost against Samoa Joe on that night, Johnny went on to have two more matches with AEW, with his most recent being Miro's return match on the June 1st edition of Dynamite.

Johnny's AEW record currently stands at one win and two losses, with a lot of potential dream matches left on the table, and given his mainstream appeal as stated above, he would also be invaluable to a growing company like All Elite Wrestling.

Do you think John Morrison will return to All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section down below!

