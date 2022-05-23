"It didn't click" - Jim Cornette wasn't a fan of former WWE Intercontinental Champion's first AEW match

Former WWE Superstar Johnny Elite (known as John Morrison previously) recently made his AEW debut. In his most recent podcast, Cornette criticized the match while noting that he felt bad for the veteran's portrayal.

Johnny Elite was one of the many stars shockingly released from WWE during the pandemic. While the star was once a big name in the promotion, his journey with WWE came to a halt. Nevertheless, fans were excited to see America's Moist Wanted debut on AEW, after months of being away from wrestling.

During the most recent Jim Cornette Experience, the former manager revealed that he was happy that Johnny Elite put Samoa Joe over.

"When I first saw this going into the ring, I said ‘if they don’t have any plans to bring John Morrison back, then this is a great name to come national TV with to put Samoa Joe over.’ If they do have plans to bring him back, that’s a horrible way to make him debut." (2:10:58)

Cornette continued, pointing out that the former WWE Superstar seemed rusty in the bout.

"People were into both guys. Joe manhandled him, Johnny didn’t seem like he was all the way there. It didn’t click, was he rusty? How long has it been since he was in the ring with Joe? I felt bad for Morrison, he’s better than that and it just didn’t work," (2:12:11)

Currently, there's no official word on whether or not Johnny Elite will sign with AEW. Fans will have to stay tuned to AEW to see if the veteran becomes "All Elite."

The Hardys coincidentally met up with the former WWE Superstar, only two months ago

Johnny Elite's appearance on AEW now lines up just a bit more after the star was spotted with The Hardys in March 2022.

"Jeff & I met "Johnny Hardy" today. We’re requiring a DNA test to make sure he’s legit. He might just be fabricating his last name," Matt Tweeted.

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND Jeff & I met "Johnny Hardy" today. We’re requiring a DNA test to make sure he’s legit. He might just be fabricating his last name. Jeff & I met "Johnny Hardy" today. We’re requiring a DNA test to make sure he’s legit. He might just be fabricating his last name. https://t.co/xqcwFbFAxd

The Hardys have a long history with Johnny Elite, and he could be the one to stand with the duo if their feud with the Undisputed Elite becomes too heated.

