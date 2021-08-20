"Been there, done that" - Jade Cargill trades shots with former Impact star ahead of AEW Rampage

Ahead of their encounter on AEW Rampage this Friday, things got heated between Kiera Hogan and Jade Cargill on Twitter. Following the announcement of their match on Dynamite last night, Cargill took to Twitter to send a message to Kiera Hogan.

Huge opportunity for @HoganKnowsBest3 . I do what I can for charity 💅🏾#AEWDyanmite https://t.co/Rk3WfCVvtN — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) August 19, 2021

The former Impact Knocout's Tag Team Champion did not take kindly to Cargill's words and struck back with a snide response of her own.

Do I look like a charity case?! You should know money when you see it and I know I’m that bitch periodt just make sure you can handle the heat Friday boo 😘🔥🔥 https://t.co/PfFDhPLvsM — Kiera Hogan (@HoganKnowsBest3) August 19, 2021

The two went back and forth again, taking verbal jabs at each other.

Clearly Kiera…you don’t watch the product. Ive ate cake 💅🏾 been there done that. PERIODT #AEWDyanmite https://t.co/P2TZd3JI2f — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) August 19, 2021

Oh I always scope out the competition maybe you should too, you betta be grateful. You’re gonna be in the ring with a former champ I know that’s not something you’re familiar with, so I’ll be sure to show you😘🔥🔥 https://t.co/ehU4FIXaYf — Kiera Hogan (@HoganKnowsBest3) August 19, 2021

While Hogan hasn't picked up any wins in AEW, she has taken both Shida and Kris Statlander to their limits. Cargill, on the other hand, is undefeated in AEW and it doesn't look like that is going to change anytime soon.

If Jade is able to maintain her momentum, she might soon be in line for a shot at the AEW Women's Championship. But she first has to face Kiera Hogan on Friday at AEW Rampage, which is being promoted as one of AEW's biggest shows of all time.

AEW might have a big surprise in store this Friday

AEW has announced three matches for AEW Rampage this Friday, including Jade Cargill vs Kiera Hogan. Jon Moxley is set to take on Daniel Garcia and Jurrasic Express will go head to head with Private Party.

However, the biggest talking point heading into AEW Rampage: The First Dance is the heavily rumored debut of CM Punk.

It has been heavily teased by AEW that CM Punk will make his highly anticipated return to wrestling after seven years at the United Centre in Chicago this Friday. What do you think of the entire situation? Do you think CM Punk will make his AEW Debut on Friday? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

