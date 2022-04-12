"Go back and mend some of those relationships" - Jay White on his experience in AEW and relationship with The Elite

New Japan Pro Wrestling star Jay White has commented on his recent appearances for AEW. The Switchblade also revealed how he feels about Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, also known as The Elite.

During his stint across numerous promotions in early 2022, White stepped through the "forbidden door" and made a handful of appearances for All Elite Wrestling. The New Zealand-born star also picked up a win over Trent Beretta on an episode of AEW Rampage.

White recently appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion explained that his appearances in AEW revolved around trying to mend relationships with ex-members of the Bullet Club stable.

“I think there is a cool opportunity there for me to go back and maybe mend some of those relationships and connections with some of the guys that left. That’s kind of what I was doing at AEW which I think I mentioned at the time. I have no issue with The Young Bucks, I know guys like Tama [Tonga] and T [Tonga Loa] may have had issue with The Young Bucks, I don’t have issues with them. I don’t even have issues with Kenny [Omega], I know some people think we do but I know that Tama had issues with him." (46:15-46:38)

White also took the opportunity to explain that this played a part in Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa being kicked out of the Bullet Club at an IMPACT Wrestling event in February 2022.

"so that’s why Tama, T, they had to be cut [from Bullet Club] because they were guys that were making things difficult. So now we can move forward and on to bigger and better things," said Jay White. (46:38-46:47)

Jay White was brought into AEW by Adam Cole

The Switchblade made its first appearance in AEW on the February 9th, 2022, edition of Dynamite. On his debut, the 29-year-old helped The Young Bucks and Adam Cole attack Trent Beretta in a backstage segment.

It was later revealed that Cole was instrumental in bringing White to AEW as a way to bolster the supposed faction he wanted to form involving himself, The Young Bucks, and reDRagon.

Jay White is currently plying his trade for NJPW and IMPACT at the time of writing. But could fans see the young star walk back through the forbidden door in the future? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit "The Sessions with Renee Paquette" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

