Wrestling veteran rips apart Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole's recent Dynamite match

Jeff Hardy lost his recent singles match against Adam Cole in AEW Dynamite's main event. While the fan-favorite star suffered a beatdown after the bout, Jim Cornette continued the assault by slamming both performers on his podcast.

The bput got off to a quick start as Adam Cole wasted no time knocking Hardy down. The star spent the remainder of the contest targeting Hardy's ribs as the latter's clash against Darby Allin left him a bit banged up. Cole ultimately emerged victorious to advance to the next round of The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

On the most recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager criticized the match along with Jeff Hardy's booking in AEW.

"There was no time to this match and at the same time it was still too long. In less than 8 weeks, Jeff Hardy has come in, The Hardy Boyz have been reuinited, they’ve had three substandard matches, and now they’re going to have a match against [The Young Bucks]? They’ve pretty much backed this thing up in reverse. For the first time, since 1998, The Hardy Boyz’ name means nothing in wrestling," Cornette claimed. (03:10:45)

Jeff Hardy, alongside his brother Matt, will likely look for some retribution against Adam Cole and the Young Bucks after the vicious attack. The two teams will clash at AEW Double or Nothing.

Cornette was also not a fan of Adam Cole's performance in his match with Jeff Hardy

On the same podcast, Cornette ripped on Adam Cole for his performance in the match and his AEW run overall.

"In ROH, he got over with the people and he worked hard and he was serious," said Cornette. "In NXT, he got over. Yes, it’s surroundings and the way he was presented. Have you ever seen anybody go from being that impressive to less impressive?" (3:11:52)

Cornette has often shared his criticisms of Cole, but they've seemingly grown stronger since his match against Hardy.

