Industry legend asserts "Darby is bringing Sting down" in AEW

Jim Cornette recently shared his belief that AEW star Darby Allin is a bad influence on his on-screen mentor, Sting.

Allin is scheduled to collide with Jeff Hardy in the quarterfinal match of the Owen Hart Foundation Men's tournament on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. Ahead of this much-awaited bout, the daredevil cut a strongly-worded promo alongside The Icon last Wednesday.

While the two men went all out in hyping up this week's match, it didn't sit well with Jim Cornette. Speaking on the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling manager explained how The Vigilante had embraced his protege's promo style:

"Darby did a promo about the match, and in that monotone, boring voice, where he sounds like a hypnosis victim. He said it was going to be a real special night, and then Sting reinforced that for 10 seconds he didn't haul. He didn't beat his chest. He didn't say it's showtime. He has now adopted Darby Allin's promo style, which is act like you're talking in your sleep and say nothing," Cornette said. (3:43:58)

Jim Cornette further asserted that the face-painted duo have failed to level up each other's personalities:

"So now, instead of Sting bringing Darby up, Darby is bringing Sting down. Does this motherf***er [Allin] talk like this in real life? And if he does, can anybody hear him? And why would anybody listen to him?" he added. (3:44:40)

The two men have been working together since the WCW Icon debuted in AEW in late 2020. Due to their penchant for face paint and grim personas, Sting and Allin developed a natural chemistry that belies their 34-year age gap.

As far as their track record is concerned, the duo is undefeated in the six matches they've competed in together.

What's next for Sting in AEW?

Darby Allin is gearing up for a first-time-ever match against Jeff Hardy this Wednesday. Sting will likely be standing in his corner as Matt Hardy will for his brother.

The Vigilante last wrestled on the March 23 episode of AEW Dynamite this year, where he teamed up with Allin and The Hardys to defeat The Private Party, The Blade, and The Butcher in an eight-man Tornado tag team match.

Since then, the 63-year-old veteran has made sporadic appearances on AEW Dynamite. But without a compelling feud, the chances of seeing The Icon compete at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view seems far-fetched.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Jim Cornette Experience podcast

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Sting wrestle at AEW Double or Nothing 2022? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell