"This was a letdown" - WWE veteran not a fan of CM Punk's match on AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette didn't enjoy CM Punk's victory over Shawn Spears. The Chicago native wrestled Spears on last week's edition of AEW Dynamite, beating the former WWE Superstar in under 10 seconds. This came a week after Punk barely managed to beat Wardlow after being mauled by the 34 year old AEW star, managing to eke out a win with a roll up.

Speaking about Punk's match against Spears, WWE veteran and legendary manager Jim Cornette said that he wasn't a fan of the match/segment and explained why he felt it was a "letdown":

"I saw what they were going to do, I saw what they were trying to do, it was actually standing alone, a nice tease but almost an hour into a rotten television program, this was a letdown. Spears and Punk are in the ring for their challenge match, MJF goes to colour, says this is gonna be awesome, the bell rings, they go to lock up, they duck and dodge and Punk lifts Spears up and gives him the GTS, boom, 1-2-3 in what... 10 seconds? And MJF's like 'oh, s***' and he goes to the ring and Punk sees him and grabs him by the scarf and as he draws back to punch him, MJF ducks out of the scarf and bails out."

Jim Cornette went on to further explain why the CM Punk match just didn't do it for him:

"It's not what they did but where they did it. They did it in the middle of this show where I just want to see Punk out there for 10 minutes just so I can relax instead of 'Oh god, what car wreck is going to happen next?"

Check out the clip below:

What's next for CM Punk and MJF?

We don't yet know when we will see CM Punk and MJF wrestle inside the squared circle but with the Wardlow and Shawn Spears matches out of the way, we may not have to wait very long. Although no date has been announced, we could see them square off on Dynamite in coming weeks or even on the next AEW pay-per-view which takes place in early March.

Also Read Article Continues below

MJF already has a negative win record in 2022 thanks to interference from CM Punk during his match against Shawn Dean. With MJF ready to go for the title, he will probably need to get his match against Punk out of the way before he can focus on his title ambitions.

2 legends weighed in on the Danielson and Moxley interaction right here.

Edited by Anirudh B