Jim Cornette calls former WWE titleholder a "black hole of charisma"

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has slammed one of AEW's current title holders for being what he calls a "black hole of charisma," sapping the charisma from those around him.

The star in question is Malakai Black, who is currently one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions alongside Brody King and Buddy Matthews as part of the House of Black.

Malakai has had a rocky road so far in his AEW career, but since the Revolution pay-per-view on March 5, where the House of Black won the trios titles, they have been firing on all cylinders in between the ropes.

However, Jim Cornette isn't impressed with Malakai Black, as he stated on the most recent edition of the "Jim Cornette Experience." However, he did have some kind words for Buddy Matthews.

“Poor Buddy [Matthews], as we’ve mentioned as a heel with a gimmick and a manager, you could make a fortune with that guy because he’s athletic and he looks great. And he’s stuck in with Malakai Black who, apparently they named him that because he’s a black hole of charisma. He not only has none but he sucks the charisma from those around him, and the other guy who’s another fat, tattooed f**king guy,” said Jim Cornette. [1:12:47 - 1:13:18]

Cornette also had some kind words for Julia Hart, stating that she has the look to be a real star, and that it's just a shame that she has been signed to be the manager of the House of Black.

Malakai Black's stablemate will hope to bring more gold to the House of Black on AEW Dynamite

The upcoming April 12 edition of Dynamite is shaping up to be a big one, and it could be a very successful night for the House of Black as they could leave with even more gold.

Buddy Matthews will challenge Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship in what will be Buddy's second solo title match of the year. The first came against Darby Allin in January, which ended in defeat for the current trios champion.

It has also been announced that if Orange Cassidy successfully defends the AEW International Championship, he will defend it against Gabriel Kidd at New Japan Pro Wrestling's "Collision in Philadelphia" event on April 16. If Cassidy loses against Matthews, he will still appear at the NJPW event, but it will of course be a non-title match.

