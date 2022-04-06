"He's not going to listen" - Jim Cornette gives an ominous prediction for AEW star's alliance with wrestling legend

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette shared some interesting thoughts about AEW star Brian Cage's new alliance. Cage recently wrestled at the ROH Supercard of Honor on April 1, 2022, in Garland, Texas.

At the event, The Machine was revealed as the third client of Tully Blanchard in the "Tully Blanchard Enterprises." He joined Kaun and Toa Linoa in the faction. The Gates of Agony members quickly squashed The Shinobi Shadow Squad in their match at Supercard of Honor XV.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette predicted that The Machine would not co-exist with Blanchard. The veteran added that the latter would only assist Cage if he were open to the legend's help.

"Tully Blanchard comes out and introduces another newest member of Tully Blanchard Enterprises. Brian Cage. They're going to try him again and he's not going to listen to Tully. He'll drive Tully out of his mind because Tully would probably be able to help the f**king guy if he was able to be helped if he'd listen," Cornette said. (0:26 - 0:50)

Jim Cornette gives thoughts on the match of AEW star Brian Cage

AEW star Brian Cage faced Ninja Mack in a singles match at the ROH Supercard of Honor 2022. Mack's speed was no match for Cage's strength as The Machine defeated the cruiserweight in convincing fashion.

During the said episode, Jim Cornette detailed the match by saying that every time Cage did something, Mack would just use his quickness to toy around The Machine.

"So Ninja Mac dives over the top rope to jump start it and Brian Cage catches him and powerbombs him on the apron then they start the match and every time Brian Cage does something, the midget will do a nip up and start running again and then somehow obviously, Brian Cage beat him," Cornette added. (0:51 - 1:14)

Prior to the ROH event, The Machine made his pro wrestling return after a five-month hiatus at Battleground Championship Wrestling's When Worlds Collide. He lost to Buddy Matthews via disqualification after KC Navarro's interference.

