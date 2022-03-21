"It was a mess" - Jim Cornette gives his opinion on recent AEW title match

Jim Cornette has weighed in on the recent AEW TNT Championship match between Scorpio Sky and Wardlow. The former WWE manager stated that the match was a complete mess.

The match was Sky's first title defense since winning the title against Sammy Guevara on the March 9 edition of Dynamite. Wardlow was his first challenger, earning a shot by winning the "Face of the Revolution" ladder match at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 06.

With the likes of Paige VanZant, Austin Vanderford and MJF getting involved, the bout was not to Cornette's liking. On the latest edition of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran pointed out that only a handful of the performers needed to be there. He added that the match was not believable to the audience in attendance.

“It was a mess, I hate to say that about stuff MJF is involved in, but it wasn’t his fault. MJF needed to be there, Wardlow needed to be there, Scorpio Sky needed to be there, Lambert in the corner for a distraction. Everything else was ridiculous and the ending went on so long and forever that if any heat that it did get was bad heat not good heat. It wasn’t heat like ‘we want to see those heels get their a** kicked.’ it was heat like ‘they expect us to believe that this would really f****** happen,” said Jim Cornette. [From 8:56-9:27]

Fans will hear MJF explain his actions this week on Dynamite

After the match, MJF, Shawn Spears and the rest of American Top Team assaulted Wardlow under the orders of Maxwell Jacob Friedman, with the Long Islander looking to take revenge on "Mr. Mayhem" for costing him his Dog Collar Match against CM Punk at the Revolution pay-per-view.

Wardlow handed the "Dynamite Diamond Ring" to CM Punk, which The Straight Edge Superstar used to earn the victory. After two weeks and a betrayal of his former business associate, MJF will talk about recent events on this week's episode of Dynamite.

At the time of writing, two matches have also been announced for this week's show. Daniel Garcia and Chris Jericho will team up to take on Alex Reynolds and John Silver of The Dark Order.

On top of this, Sting, Darby Allin and The Hardy Boyz will face Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade in an 8-man tag team match to further their rivalry.

