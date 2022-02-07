"What a f*****g roller coaster" - Jim Cornette lavishes praise on recent AEW match

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has heavily praised the recent main event match between CM Punk and MJF, which headlined AEW Dynamite last week.

CM Punk and MJF fought for nearly 40 minutes on the February 2nd edition of AEW's flagship show in a clash that had been built up as a bitter grudge match.

MJF and Punk were given a platform to put on one of the most anticipated matches in AEW history. The match ended with MJF knocking The Second City Saint out with his Dynamite Diamond Ring and picking up the victory after a hard-fought bout.

One man who was very high on the match was Jim Cornette, a man whose views on AEW are usually less than positive. On the most recent episode of his podcast, "The Jim Cornette Experience," the legendary wrestling manager praised the match, calling it a roller coaster ride of a match.

“They went 45 minutes with this thing and I could have watched plenty more, because it was fresh," said Cornette. "It made sense, it kept things moving, nothing was out of place, they gave us a little bit of everything and you know what a f*****g little roller coaster ride there.” [3:28:00-3:28:21]

As Cornette noted, the match featured several twists and turns, from a false finish to Wardlow's interference, which helped MJF emerge victorious.

Jim Cornette will have to wait for this week to witness the fallout of the grudge match

Given the size of MJF's ego, Cornette and the rest of the AEW faithful won't have to wait too long before the 25-year old makes his voice heard on how he beat CM Punk in his hometown.

During the match, MJF choked Punk out with a piece of tape. Referee Bryce Remsburg declared the arrogant young star the winner before he noticed the illegal weapon when he was raising MJF's hand.

Still, the leader of The Pinnacle eventually pinned Punk, so The Salt of the Earth technically has two victories over The Second City Saint. This statistic is sure to add more fuel to the fire of MJF's ego.

