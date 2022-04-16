"That's exactly what gets heat" - Jim Cornette says top AEW babyface needs to turn heel

Jim Cornette believes AEW star Sammy Guevara is due a heel turn. Cornette recalled Guevara's previous stint as a heel, lauding his various qualities as a villain.

The former AEW Champion has seen his real-life relationship with Tay Conti brought on-screen during his TNT title feud with Scorpio Sky and his American Top Team allies. During the title clash between Guevara and Sky, Conti found herself in a feud with Top Team's Paige VanZant.

The pair have since been angling for a mixed tag team match involving the former UFC flyweight following her joining of the promotion. While no such match has been agreed or confirmed, Guevara and Sky will renew acquaintances at AEW Battle of the Belts II with the title on the line.

The pair continue to draw ire from fans in attendance, who drown segments involving the babyfaces with boos. This falls in line with Jim Cornette's thought process, expressing his belief that having a female companion is likely to draw heat.

"I think that would be fantastic...the next step is to turn them heel because once again Sammy proved when he was a heel that he's a good heel, he's got the slappable face, he can be a smart a--, he can do good s--- in the ring. If somebody needs to keep control of him and not let him do some of the things he wants to do, yeah with the pretty girl that's exactly what gets heat." (3:58-4:56)

You can check out the full clip below:

Sammy Guevara seeks to regain the AEW TNT Title at Battle of the Belts II

As mentioned previously, the feud between American Top Team and Guevara and Conti stems from the title clash where Scorpio Sky emerged victiorious. The former champion had reigned since unifying his interim title with the title held by Cody Rhodes, becoming the first Undisputed AEW TNT Champion.

His clash with Sky was set with the challenger enjoying a singles undefeated streak since his last shot at the title. The title bout endured involvement from Dan Lambert, Tay Conti and Paige VanZant, allowing Sky to convert his streak into gold.

Their rematch is scheduled for the upcoming Battle of the Belts event; AEW's first show of the same name saw Guevara capture the Interim TNT title against Dustin Rhodes.

(If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription)

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Brandon Nell