"As g** d*** gruesome and gory" - Jim Cornette slams AEW for excessive blood use on Dynamite and Rampage

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has blasted AEW and their recent thirst for blood. The former WWE manager feels as if their excessive violence is making it meaningless.

Due to WWE programming being PG for around 14 years, the presence of blood in televised professional wrestling was not seen that often. However, that changed when AEW came along in 2019. All Elite Wrestling has no problem with getting a little bloody, especially with current Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, who has even faced some criticism for bleeding too often.

On the most recent episode of his podcast, "The Jim Cornette Experience Cornette went on a tangent about how Tony Khan's promotion is making the use of blood feel less special.

“It’s just meaningless. They’re doing this on television every week, and the biggest audience sees blood constantly. So if you go to do it on a pay-per-view, or on a big show, it’s no departure, it’s no different, it’s no more violent. It’s not like ‘oh s***, glad we paid for this pay-per-view because we couldn’t see this on TV, it’s too much.’ NO! The TV is as g** d*** gruesome and gory and f***ing zany as any other show that you could put on and you could charge more for people to see.” [2:31-3:09]

Will All Elite Wrestling tone it down when it comes to gory, bloodsoaked violence? Only time will tell!

AEW has had its fair share of bloodshed in its short history

Blood has always been a symbol of endurance in professional wrestling. Over its three-year history, a number of AEW wrestlers have shed more than enough blood for them to comfortably say they have passed the endurance test.

Whether it be its unsactioned matches, barbed wire deathmatches, or a match that is literally called "Blood and Guts," AEW loves a little bit of the red stuff. One of its greatest matches was famous for its bloodshed.

Cody and Dustin Rhodes's match from the inaugural Double or Nothing was one of the bloodiest matches in AEW history, in no small part to the amount of blood lost by Dustin on the night.

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @IWCkilledKenny With the 3 year anniversary of AEW not far away, I’m gonna go watch the match that got me excited for what was to come with AEW.



Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes at Double or Nothing 2019. With the 3 year anniversary of AEW not far away, I’m gonna go watch the match that got me excited for what was to come with AEW. Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes at Double or Nothing 2019. https://t.co/9n6eaiiBB9

The younger Rhodes brother may have come out on top, but it's no secret that Dustin earned a lot of new fans thanks to how much blood he lost.

Do you think there is too much blood in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think AEW uses blood excessively? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell