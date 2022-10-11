"A f**king blithering dork" - Jim Cornette viciously roasts popular AEW star for his "fake" promo on Dynamite

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has given his brutally honest thoughts on the recent promo Jungle Boy cut on the "3rd Anniversary" edition of AEW Dynamite.

Following Luchasaurus' match with Fuego Del Sol, the big man was ready to inflict more pain on Fuego at the behest of Christian Cage before Jungle Boy ran in to make the save.

The former AEW Tag Team Champion went on to cut an emotional promo, saying that his heart was broken and that he was ready to break his former best friend down piece by piece.

Jordan Patu @Jordan_Patu Jungle Boy cut possibly the best promo of his career on Dynamite this week. They threw him in the deep end, made him start talking in front of live crowds and now he's growing as a performer. I love it. Jungle Boy cut possibly the best promo of his career on Dynamite this week. They threw him in the deep end, made him start talking in front of live crowds and now he's growing as a performer. I love it.

One person who wasn't a fan of this promo was Jim Cornette, who took to his podcast, the Jim Cornette Experience, to roast Jungle Boy for lacking emotion and being a "dork."

"Is that a thing that a grown man says to another grown man? And Jungle Boy sounds both fake and like a dork at the same time. You can tell that this is memorised verbage he’s reciting because he says it with such little emotion, but it sounds like that if you can’t even put it in adult male verbage you must be just a f**king blithering dork at the same time. So poor Jungle Boy has a broken heart," Cornette. [1:28:38-1:29:10]

The wrestling veteran stated afterwards that he was a fan of the young star when AEW began, but has soured on him due to lacking personality and his in-ring presentation being geared more towards acrobatic "spot-fests" than telling a story.

Will Jungle Boy pick up the win this week on AEW Dynamite?

The upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite will be a big one for everyone involved as it will mark the first time the show will take place in Canada, the hometown of Jungle Boy's bitter enemy Christian Cage.

However, with Cage on the sidelines due to injury, Jungle Boy will instead get the chance to gain a measure of revenge over his former best friend, Luchasaurus, when the two men go one-on-one for the first time ever.

