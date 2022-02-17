Jim Ross gives big update on his AEW contract

Jim Ross has recently revealed that he is nearing the end of his current contract with AEW. However, he’s not looking to move to another promotion.

The legendary commentator has been with AEW since 2019 and has been the main voice of Dynamite, alongside broadcast colleagues Tony Schiavone and Excalibur. He has occasionally dropped in for episodes of Rampage and Dark, but he can usually be heard every Wednesday night and on pay-per-views.

Speaking recently with JMart and Ramon, Jim Ross gave some interesting insight into his contract situation with AEW, stating that he is looking to stay with the company even though his current deal has almost come to an end.

"My contract is up soon. I'm not looking to go anywhere, but nonetheless, I'm 70. I have to be realistic at some point in my crazy ass life. I haven't been. My late wife would say, 'Amen to that. He's a character.' I'm loving what I'm doing. It's still fun for me. As long as you keep that element in the place of work, you're alright and doing good," said JR. (H/T Fightful).

His broadcast colleague Tony Schiavone has also committed his immediate future to AEW, extending his stay with the promotion until 2024.

Jim Ross recently won his battle with cancer

The wrestling world held its collective breath back in 2021 when it was announced that JR was diagnosed with cancer. Despite wanting to work through his radiotherapy, Jim Ross had to take time away from television with announcers like Taz, Chris Jericho and CM Punk stepping in on his behalf on several AEW broadcasts.

Thankfully, JR pulled through and returned to the AEW broadcast team on the "New Year’s Smash" edition of AEW Dynamite on December 29, 2021. He constantly gives updates on his health via his Twitter account, which at the time of writing have all been positive.

