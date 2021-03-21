"If he can pull off something, I think he would" - Jim Ross gives his honest opinion on a potential AEW-NJPW super show

Pro wrestling legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross recently opened up about the possibility of an AEW-NJPW super show.

There has been a lot of talk about a potential working relationship between AEW and New Japan Pro Wreslting. We have already seen the beginnings of such a relationship with NJPW star KENTA appearing in AEW programming. AEW's relationship with IMPACT Wrestling is already well underway.

#AEW Exclusive

We caught up with @KennyOmegamanX & @KENTAG2S moments after the shocking conclusion of #AEWDynamite, and Kenny issues a challenge. pic.twitter.com/EyvL9sMnao — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2021

On a recent edition of his podcast, Grillin JR, Jim Ross opened up about his experiences working for New Japan Pro Wrestling and spoke about how the promotion is loaded with talent. He did acknowledge that NJPW has to keep creating new stars:

"I had great experiences working with New Japan. My experience was always very professional. Okada is a friend of mine now and we communicate, and I got to see some of the greatest workers in the world do their thing. They were loaded with talent. They are like any other wrestling promotion – some of their top talents are getting old. They’ve gotta find new talent to get over new talent." H/T: 411Mania

Jim Ross' thoughts on a potential AEW-NJPW super show

Jim Ross also went on to discuss whether some sort of joint AEW and NJPW super show is possible. Ross ruled out the idea of a super show right now, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that it would not be possible for AEW stars to travel to Japan and for NJPW stars to come to America at this point in time. However, JR acknowledged that Tony Khan is a big fan of New Japan Pro Wrestling and strong style, and didn't rule out a super show at some point in the future:

"It’s a big thing to bite off to say that we’re gonna think about having a co-adventure. First of all, most talents in AEW, and I believe this, would not want to travel to Japan due to COVID. I think it also works the other way. I sure as hell wouldn’t want to travel anywhere internationally. I don’t think it’s a thing that could happen anytime, but to say it’ll never happen is probably not accurate either. I think Tony Khan is a big fan of the New Japan style, so if he can pull off something, I think he would." H/T: 411Mania

You can catch Jim Ross on AEW Dynamite every Wednesday and you can listen to Grillin JR HERE.