On the most recent episode of Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross revealed what he believes will be Sting's role in AEW. Sting recently signed a multi-year contract with AEW and made his on-screen debut at AEW Winter Is Coming on December 2nd, 2020. Sting has had a couple of interaction since joining the company, specifically with Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin and Team Taz.

Jim Ross believes that Sting was signed to AEW to work in a variety of roles. He is not exactly sure what these roles will be, but is sure that they will be in a creative capacity. He also commented on how there are numerous ways a character can be involved in wrestling without having to step into the ring.

"What’s really going on is Tony Khan reached out, hired Sting to multi-year deal. He’s gonna have a variety of roles. I don’t know what they are exactly, but they’ll be in a creative capacity to where he’s a character on television. There’s a lot of ways to be a character on TV that’s been accepted by the audience nowadays that doesn’t include wrestling a match every week." H/t 411 Mania

Jim Ross believes nobody should wrestle a match every week on television

Jim Ross further discussed the topic of wrestlers having a match every week on television, and he revealed that he is not for it. He believes in keeping talent fresh and that companies should not overexpose them. He used Sting as an example, recalling that Sting made his debut without saying a word, staring down the people in the ring.

"I don’t think anybody should wrestle a match every week on television. I think it’s the kiss of death. You want to keep your talent fresh, so you don’t want to overexpose them. There’s a lot of great things Sting can do. When he made his debut, he didn’t say a word. He looked guys in the eye, and he looked the three guys in the face." H/t 411 Mania

Jim Ross makes an interesting point about keeping talent fresh. It makes sense to not expose wrestlers to any unnecessary chances of injury.

