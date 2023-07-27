Jim Ross doesn't think a previous WWE show "was a bad idea"

Jim Ross doesn't think a previous WWE show, which ran for 10 years, was a bad idea and he believes it served a specific purpose.

From 1998 to 2008, WWE ran a weekly show by the name Sunday Night Heat which was usually focused on mid-card matches. The show was taped during RAW and broadcast the following Sunday Night.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about the purpose behind the show, saying that it acted like a preview to the pay-per-views. Calling the show a team effort, the WWE Hall of Famer said it fulfilled the USA network's requirement for more programming from WWE.

In addition, as there was not much noteworthy on TV on Sunday nights, it gave WWE a perfect opportunity to add some extra programming. He said:

"I think it was a team effort, but [using 'Heat' to] preview the pay-per-views was a solid concept," Ross said when asked who came up with the idea for the taped show. "USA [Network] wanted more programming, and when your partner, who is paying all these rights fees, wants more, what do you do? You give them more." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

The AEW commentator added that Heat acted like an infomercial for an upcoming pay-per-view and at the same time, met the USA Network's demand for more content.

"It made a good infomercial for the pay-per-view," Ross continued. "It was the lead-in to the pay-per-view when we had one on Sunday. So [I] didn't think it was a bad idea, and we made our partner happy. That's [awfully] important." (H/T Wrestling Inc )

The Former WWE commentator also believes the DDT is an iconic move, but criticizes its overuse

On his podcast, JR recently expressed his criticism regarding the way the DDT is being used by wrestlers these days. He expressed that the DDT used to be an iconic move and always received great reactions from the audience. It was a finishing move and won matches.

"So I told somebody that one time not that long ago, maybe six months ago in AEW. I said, ‘You can’t beat anybody with a DDT, or you haven’t. Is that because you don’t do it well, or what is the reason? Because it’s the same move, looks the same, everything’s the same, and it used to be a killer and everybody used to be in awe of it. Now, talented guys like you can’t even beat anybody with it. Explain that to me so I can understand how to explain it on television.’ They couldn’t. It’s just a spot to get them to the next spot and that’s not a good strategy.” (H/T : PW Mania)

However, the wrestlers have now started overusing it, which has led to DDT being reduced to just a transitional move. Ross thinks, as a result, DDT fails to create any excitement among the audience.

