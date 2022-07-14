"You can bet your a**" it's going to be big" - Former WWE personnel unveils Tony Khan's major plans to book AEW shows overseas

Former WWE commentator Jim Ross has confirmed that AEW will be heading to the United Kingdom next year.

The promotion, headed by Tony Khan, has seen enormous success since being founded three years back. It is now a direct competitor to WWE - the market leader in the wrestling industry. The signings of stars like Claudio Castagnoli, CM Punk, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson have helped the company grow in prominence.

Ross, who is currently signed to AEW, recently revealed on his Grilling JR podcast that he is often asked when the company will be going to the UK.

"I know that we’re going to go to places, like PAC is defending that title now in the UK I get it all the time. When are you guys coming to England? When are you going to do a pay-per-view? When are you going to do this? Well, when we come to England, you can bet your a** it’s going to be big. Tony’s got great business contacts there."

He also mentioned that touring the UK would help the company's television ratings significantly:

"But the key thing is AEW is definitely coming to the UK and it will be in the next calendar year. I know that for a fact. I don’t know the dates, but we’re all excited about that because we get great television ratings in the UK. So why not play off that?” (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

Jim Ross believes that the All-Atlantic Championship will be of great use internationally for AEW

The All-Atlantic Championship was introduced in the promotion on June 8 2022 to represent AEW fans from around the globe. The inaugural and current holder of the belt is Pac, who defeated Miro, Malakai Black and Clark Connors in a four-way tournament final at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

Speaking on the same episode of his podcast, Ross explained that the title is an excellent asset to be used internationally.

"I didn’t understand that [creating the All-Atlantic Title], but it doesn’t matter what I understand. I’m not against it, but did we need it? I don’t know that we needed it, but I also don’t know how big of an asset it’s going to be internationally for us." (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

Ross is currently a commentator, analyst, and senior advisor for the Jacksonville-based promotion. Before signing for the company in 2019, he had three stints with WWE.

