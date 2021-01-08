Jim Ross wants released WWE Superstar in AEW

AEW commentator and senior advisor Jim Ross has praised Maria Kanellis’ ability as a television character. The WWE Hall of Famer believes there are “so many good things she can do” and he hopes AEW hires her one day.

Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett (fka Mike Kanellis) received their releases from WWE in April 2020 as a cost-cutting measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week’s Grilling JR podcast focused on the RAW Roulette episode of WWE RAW that took place on January 7, 2008. Maria Kanellis competed in a Lingerie Pillow Fight on the show, while she also spoke to Vince McMahon backstage. Jim Ross had high praise for the former WWE Diva after watching her segment with McMahon.

"I tell you what, how great a television character is Maria? I think she’s one of the best," Jim Ross said. "I would love for her to be someday in AEW. Just so many good things she can do, great look, good mom, solid, seems to be very happily married to Mike Bennett, which is always great."

Jim Ross added that women in WWE did not enjoy competing in matches such as Lingerie Pillow Fights. He thinks they simply did as they were told in order to get on television and receive a pay day.

Jim Ross on Maria Kanellis’ acting

Mike Kanellis and Maria Kanellis

Jim Ross also complimented Maria Kanellis’ appearance and acting skills compared to other women in the wrestling business right now.

"She has a fabulous look, maybe the best facials of any female around today," Jim Ross said. "For a woman that’s recently had two children, she looks pretty damn good, to be polite, if I say so myself."

Maria Kanellis’ most notable storyline during her latest WWE run came in 2019 when she told Mike Kanellis that he was not her child’s father.

