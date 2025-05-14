Jon Moxey loses AEW World Title; Massive new signing announced - 3 last-minute predictions for Beach Break 2025

AEW's Beach Break edition of Dynamite has been one of the most hyped shows of this month so far. AEW stars, led by Tony Khan, have made a lot of efforts to make this a grand event. With only a few definitive segments and matches announced for the show, this week's Dynamite might have many more surprises in store.

The show will be headlined by Jon Moxley and Samoa Joe battling for the top prize inside a Steel Cage. Apart from that, the two Owen Hart Foundation tournament finalists, Hangman Page, and Will Ospreay, will take on Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita. Ricochet will square off against Zach Gowen.

Also, Bobby Lashley will finally answer MJF after weeks of demanding a position in The Hurt Syndicate. The flagship show will also feature Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, AZM, and Skye Blue in an Eliminator Match.

Let's predict some of the things that might happen this Wednesday.

#3. New signing made official for AEW

Ricochet was overconfident after last week's win over Angelico on Collision. Following the victory, he directly confronted former WWE star Zach Gowens. The security intervened soon and the Highlight of the Night took them out one by one. When Zach interfered, Ricochet attacked him and took his prosthetic leg with him. Soon after, Tony Khan made the match between the two official for Dynamite this week.

Similar to his previous WWE performances, many are confident that Gowen will put on a great performance during the Dynamite contest. The AEW President could even announce him as All Elite and officially sign him.

#2. The Hurt Syndicate's new member hurt MJF

MJF has been trying to get into The Hurt Syndicate for the past couple of months. Despite being constantly rejected by Bobby Lashley, he has been approaching the faction and asking them to reconsider.

The All Mighty will give his final answer if the former AEW World Champion will be a part of The Hurt Syndicate or not this Wednesday. However, there could be a major twist in the angle.

Cedric Alexander, a former Hurt Business member recently became a free agent after being released by WWE in February. Blindsiding MJF, Bobby Lashley could trap the former and plan a major attack on Maxwell by the former Cruiserweight Champion. This will also cement Cedric as a star of the company going forward.

#1. Jon Moxley finally loses the AEW World Championship

Some fans have been vocal that they don't approve of the ongoing Death Riders saga. Repeated angles and beatdowns and not adding a new layer to storylines have led to fans losing interest in the once-dominant faction. A few weeks ago, The Death Riders lost their AEW World Trios Championships to The Opps when Samoa Joe took out Jon Moxley in the middle of the ring.

Moxley and Joe are now set to face each other once again, but this time in a steel cage contest. Fans cannot wait to see if The Samoan Submission Machine repeats history and finally dethrone The Puryevor of Violence at the special edition of Dynamite.

It will be interesting to see if any other surprise will steal the show this Wednesday.

