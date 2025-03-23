Jon Moxley to bring in top star to AEW and unveil him as the newest member of Death Riders? Exploring the potential

The current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley could bring in a 27-year-old star as the new member of The Death Riders. The star has a lot of history with Moxley and has made a number of All Elite appearances.

Ad

Jon Moxley formed the Death Riders faction with Marina Shafir, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta a number of months ago, and the group has been wreaking havoc on the AEW roster ever since. Now, Moxley could add new members into the faction and bring in the top NJPW star, Shota Umino as the new Death Rider.

During his time in Japan, Moxley teamed up with Shota Umino a number of times, and had great chemistry with him as well. After The Death Riders were taken out by Cope (fka Edge) one by one via Con-chair-tos in the past few weeks, Moxley could be fed up with the failures of his stablemates and could look for some young blood.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Therefore, the 27-year-old Shota Umino could be the best option for the newest member of The Death Riders, especially considering his history with Moxley. Shota made his last appearance on AEW TV back in June 2024, where he defeated Rocky Romero, and is currently signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

It will be interesting to see if Shota Umino makes his return to Tony Khan's promotion and joins the AEW World Champion.

Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship match set for Dynasty

Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Jon Moxley successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Cope (fka Edge) in a street fight. Moving on, Moxley will defend his World title at Dynasty on April 6 against Swerve Strickland. Swerve earned the World title opportunity with his win over Ricochet at Revolution 2025.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, Swerve won his first AEW World title at Dynasty last year and it remains to be seen if he will be able to capture the World title at the same stage this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE