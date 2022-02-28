"Give Me Jon Moxley" - Former WWE Superstar wants to face the former AEW Champion

British wrestler Martin Stone, formerly known as Danny Burch during his time in WWE, has taken to social media to call out former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for a match in the future.

Stone was released from his WWE contract in January 2022 along with several names from the NXT brand. The list also included former NXT Champion Samoa Joe and former NXT General Manager William Regal. This came just a few weeks after Burch's tag team partner Oney Lorcan was released from WWE as well.

After being absent from the wrestling ring for over five months at the time of writing, Stone has stated on his Twitter page that not only will he be back in a couple of months, but he would also like to face current AEW star, Jon Moxley.

Due to the nature of his WWE contract, it's unclear whether or not the waiting period has anything to do with a non-compete clause.

Whenever he is back in the ring, Stone vs. Moxley is expected to be a very physical and exciting contest.

Jon Moxley will be in action this Sunday on pay-per-view

The current GCW Heavyweight Champion will be competing on his first AEW pay-per-view since September 2021 this Sunday. He takes on former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution in Orlando, Florida.

Moxley and Danielson have been involved in a unique relationship as of late on AEW TV, where the American Dragon has tried to entice Moxley into forming an alliance with him. From there, Bryan Danielson has the aim of turning AEW into his personal "wrestling paradise" and thinks Moxley will be the perfect man to stand side by side with him.

Moxley, intrigued by the offer, made it clear that he has to bleed with someone first before he can stand by them. This has all led to the two men agreeing to face one another at Revolution, to see who the better man truly is.

