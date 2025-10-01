Jon Moxley and Death Riders to put top AEW star's future in jeopardy on Dynamite? Exploring the possibility

Jon Moxley and Death Riders have been dominating the AEW roster for over a year now. They recently found a new member in Daniel Garcia who joined the group at Dynamite few weeks ago. There is a chance that the Death Riders could attack Darby on the upcoming episode of Dynamite to put him out of action.

Darby Allin and the Purveyor of Violence faced off in an intense Coffin match at the All Out pay-per-view in Toronto. After an intense showdown, Moxley picked up the win with some help from a returning Pac as he put Darby in the coffin. Following the match, Darby put Mox in a bodybag and lit him on fire.

It was announced that the two men will face each other at the upcoming WrestleDream pay-per-view in an "I Quit" match. However, there is a chance that Darby might not be able to compete at the event. On this week's episode of Dynamite, the Death Riders could viciously attack Darby and put his WrestleDream status in doubt.

It will be interesting to see what happens next in this rivalry between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin.

WCW Legend Konnan stated that he finds Jon Moxley and group underwhelming

The Death Riders are one of the most dominant faction in al the wrestling world today. While a lot of young fans enjoy seeing the faction on their screens, Pro-wrestling veteran and legend Konnan stated that he finds them underwhelming.

Konnan appeared in an episode of the Keepin' it 100 OFFICIAL podcast last month. During his conversation he criticised the faction heavily.

"Is there a more unassuming, underwhelming single group than Jon Moxley's group? I'll tell you why. Tell me who in that group is booked strong[ly]? Who has an individual program with anybody? Who gets any promo time? Who gets any character development? Why should we fear a 130-pound girl? Does Yuta ever win?" Konnan said.

Despite what Konnan says, the group still continues to terrorize the AEW roster.

