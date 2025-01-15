  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Jon Moxley to drop his title to 51-year-old WWE legend at AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage? Potential twist explored 

Jon Moxley to drop his title to 51-year-old WWE legend at AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage? Potential twist explored 

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Jan 15, 2025 12:10 GMT
Jon Moxley is a former WWE star. (Image via. AEW IG)
Jon Moxley is a former WWE Superstar. (Image credits: AEW Instagram)

At AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is scheduled to defend his title against Powerhouse Hobbs. The 39-year-old became champion at WrestleDream by defeating his former stablemate, Bryan Danielson.

Ever since Moxley won gold, he and his faction The Death Riders have been wreaking havoc in All Elite Wrestling. Their modus operandi is violent and they have brutalized several names in the company in the last few months. Interestingly, there is a huge possibility that his reign will end soon. Many stars want to become the company's World Champion. However, Mox might drop his belt to former WWE Superstar Christian Cage.

also-read-trending Trending

With the help of his faction at Maximum Carnage, Moxley might defend his title successfully against Hobbs. However, after this match, the Death Riders could be attacked by Rated FTR and The Outrunners. The Learning Tree could also show up during this segment. Amidst the chaos, Christian Cage could cash in his World Championship contract (which he won in a 12-man Casino Gauntlet match at All In 2024) and become the new champion.

youtube-cover

If Tony Khan books Captain Charisma to become the new world champion this week, it will make for some must-see TV.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley called Powerhouse Hobbs terrifying

Ahead of Maximum Carnage, Jon Moxley was interviewed by CityBeat. In this interaction, he praised his opponent Powerhouse Hobbs for his impressive size and strength. In addition, he stated that the former TNT Champion is terrifying:

"I’m defending the AEW championship on Wednesday against Powerhouse Hobbs. He has the opportunity of a lifetime. He won a lottery ticket and he has absolutely nothing to lose. He’s physically bigger, physically stronger. He’s not a scared kid — he’s a mean, terrifying adult man...," said Moxley.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Hobbs.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी