Jon Moxley and former WWE Tag Team Champions potentially set to feature at major non-AEW event in 2023

Current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and top tag team FTR are among the names who are speculated to be traveling to New Japan Pro Wrestling for its annual Wrestle Kingdom event at the legendary Tokyo Dome.

NJPW hosts its version of WrestleMania every year on January 4th. The blockbuster event is the culmination of a number of storylines that have been running throughout the company all year.

The upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 will be headlined by Bullet Club leader Jay White, who will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada in the main event, with many more exciting matchups still to be announced.

Some of the names that could be announced in the near future are AEW stars Jon Moxley, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, who Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio are reportedly signed for the show.

"FTR is going to be at the Tokyo Dome, I got that confirmed. Originally there were going to be more but I don’t know. A lot of people seem to think the Will Ospreay/Shota Umino match is a set up for Will Ospreay and [Jon] Moxley. I don’t know that that’s the case, but Shota did do a Death Rider (Moxley’s finisher) on Will Ospreay. And there is unfinished business from Will Ospreay and Moxley from when they were doing that feud earlier this year. So it’s possible. So I think that there will be more people, but FTR’s the only one that I know for sure.” said Dave Meltzer (H/T WrestleTalk)

FTR recently defended their IWGP Tag Team Championships at the "Battle Autumn" event on November 5th against United Empire's Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan, who are stablemates with Will Ospreay.

Meltzer also mentioned briefly that The Young Bucks could be heading to Japan on January 4th, however nothing has been mentioned due to their murky stance with AEW following the "Brawl Out" incident.

"Heard Young Bucks at one point were going, but I don’t know if that’s still the case," said Dave Meltzer. (H/T WrestleTalk).

Jon Moxley is undefeated at NJPW's biggest show of the year

Following his WWE release in 2019, Jon Moxley made an immediate impact in NJPW, winning the IWGP United States Championship from Juice Robinson before impressing fans worldwide with his series of matches in the G1 Climax.

When it comes to matches at Wrestle Kingdom, Jon Moxley's record is even more impressive, as he is currently undefeated at the Tokyo Dome with a record of two wins and zero losses.

Both of those wins came at Wrestle Kingdom 14 in 2020, where Moxley defeated current AEW star Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match to regain the IWGP United States Championship, a title he was stripped of due to not being able to travel to an event in 2019.

Jon Moxley followed that win up with a second victory the following day against Juice Robinson, establishing Mox as the man to beat when it came to NJPW's US crown.

