  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW WrestleDream 2025
  • Jon Moxley to get kicked out of Death Riders, babyface turn? - 3 possible directions for the former AEW Champion after WrestleDream loss

Jon Moxley to get kicked out of Death Riders, babyface turn? - 3 possible directions for the former AEW Champion after WrestleDream loss

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 19, 2025 16:22 GMT
Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley is a former AEW World Champion (Image credit: AEW's YouTube channel)

Jon Moxley and Darby Allin faced off again in an I Quit Match at AEW WrestleDream 2025. The match was every bit as brutal as expected, with several dangerous spots. Sting also made his return to help his former tag team partner. In the end, Darby was finally able to defeat Moxley. Following this match, here are three possible directions for Moxley after his recent loss to Darby Allin.

Ad

#3. Jon Moxley could get kicked out of the Death Riders

Jon Moxley has been the undisputed leader of the Death Riders ever since the group was formed last year. Initially, he was living up to his word that he would bring AEW back to its glory. Things were going well for Mox's crew. He was the World Champion, and they even held the World Trios Titles.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

However, in recent months, Mox has been unable to win when it mattered the most. At All In: Texas, he was unable to defeat Hangman Page and retain his World Title despite having the Death Riders in his corner. Mox even got a rematch for the title a few weeks later and lost again.

His plan to bring Kris Statlander into the group backfired tremendously, which could be perceived as a moment of weakness by his stablemates. Although Mox was successful in defeating Darby Allin at All Out 2025, he wouldn't have been able to do it without the Death Riders. To make things worse, Mox was unable to defeat Darby at WrestleDream when it mattered most. Therefore, the group could re-evaluate Mox's role as their leader and decide that they are better off without him. They could turn on him on Dynamite and officially kick him out of the group. This could also help him take some much-needed time off from the ring.

Ad

#2. Jon Moxley could turn babyface

Jon Moxley has been a constant feature on AEW TV over the past few years. Hence, he hasn't had any proper time off. Therefore, after this loss to Darby Allin at WrestleDream 2025, Death Riders could turn on him. He could then take some time off from the ring.

When he returns, Mox could turn babyface and begin feuding against his former stablemates. This is the best course of action for the former World Champion, as his character is starting to become a bit stale. Time off could help breathe some fresh air into his gimmick.

Ad

#1. Moxley could continue his feud with Darby Allin

Jon Moxley is known for being a stubborn person. Therefore, he will find it hard to believe he lost a I Quit Match to someone like Darby Allin. Hence, Moxley could continue his feud with the former TNT Champion.

Both men have competed in two singles matches this year and are tied at 1-1. Additionally, Sting also got involved in the match. Therefore, the Purveyor of Violence could try to go after The Icon next, which will lead Darby to intervene and help his mentor. Therefore, these two men could agree to meet one more time in the middle of the ring.

Ad

It will be interesting to see what's next for Jon Moxley after his loss at AEW WrestleDream 2025.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications