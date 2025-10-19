Jon Moxley to get kicked out of Death Riders, babyface turn? - 3 possible directions for the former AEW Champion after WrestleDream loss

Jon Moxley and Darby Allin faced off again in an I Quit Match at AEW WrestleDream 2025. The match was every bit as brutal as expected, with several dangerous spots. Sting also made his return to help his former tag team partner. In the end, Darby was finally able to defeat Moxley. Following this match, here are three possible directions for Moxley after his recent loss to Darby Allin.#3. Jon Moxley could get kicked out of the Death RidersJon Moxley has been the undisputed leader of the Death Riders ever since the group was formed last year. Initially, he was living up to his word that he would bring AEW back to its glory. Things were going well for Mox's crew. He was the World Champion, and they even held the World Trios Titles.However, in recent months, Mox has been unable to win when it mattered the most. At All In: Texas, he was unable to defeat Hangman Page and retain his World Title despite having the Death Riders in his corner. Mox even got a rematch for the title a few weeks later and lost again.His plan to bring Kris Statlander into the group backfired tremendously, which could be perceived as a moment of weakness by his stablemates. Although Mox was successful in defeating Darby Allin at All Out 2025, he wouldn't have been able to do it without the Death Riders. To make things worse, Mox was unable to defeat Darby at WrestleDream when it mattered most. Therefore, the group could re-evaluate Mox's role as their leader and decide that they are better off without him. They could turn on him on Dynamite and officially kick him out of the group. This could also help him take some much-needed time off from the ring.#2. Jon Moxley could turn babyfaceJon Moxley has been a constant feature on AEW TV over the past few years. Hence, he hasn't had any proper time off. Therefore, after this loss to Darby Allin at WrestleDream 2025, Death Riders could turn on him. He could then take some time off from the ring.When he returns, Mox could turn babyface and begin feuding against his former stablemates. This is the best course of action for the former World Champion, as his character is starting to become a bit stale. Time off could help breathe some fresh air into his gimmick.#1. Moxley could continue his feud with Darby AllinJon Moxley is known for being a stubborn person. Therefore, he will find it hard to believe he lost a I Quit Match to someone like Darby Allin. Hence, Moxley could continue his feud with the former TNT Champion.Both men have competed in two singles matches this year and are tied at 1-1. Additionally, Sting also got involved in the match. Therefore, the Purveyor of Violence could try to go after The Icon next, which will lead Darby to intervene and help his mentor. Therefore, these two men could agree to meet one more time in the middle of the ring.It will be interesting to see what's next for Jon Moxley after his loss at AEW WrestleDream 2025.