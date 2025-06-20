Jon Moxley to lose his AEW World Championship at All In 2025 after shocking betrayal? Looking at the chances

AEW star Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship reign could be in huge jeopardy if a major duo turns their back on their alliance. The Death Riders and Young Bucks have joined hands since the latter tag team returned at Dynasty and helped Moxley retain. They also claimed to be Hangman Page's friends, but the Cowboy has been denying an assist from the EVPs.

Hangman and Young Bucks have a long history together. However, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions are currently allied with Jon Moxley, the Cowboy's opponent at All In: Texas, and therefore, the latter had a hard time trusting them. Things got out of hand at Grand Slam Mexico when Page accidentally hit a Buckshot Lariat to Matt Jackson, while the target was actually Jon Moxley.

In the coming weeks, the Young Bucks and Hangman Page could settle their differences. At All In, the EVPs could turn babyface and betray Moxley and the Death Riders to help their old friend Hangman Page win the AEW World Championship in Texas.

Wrestling veteran claims Jon Moxley's actions will cost AEW

A recent lawsuit was filed against AEW and Moxley after the latter shoved a ringside crew member harshly during a 2023 Dynamite contest. The crew member Christopher Dispensa was allegedly injured.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Lance Storm claimed that Dispensa has a solid case against AEW, which will probably cost them a huge amount of money.

"You can’t shove production people like that. So there’s definitely a wrong committed that’s probably going to cost them a lot of money. The bump did not look like requiring neck and shoulder surgery, but I’m presuming that he will have some medical records to back up his case. Dude took a decent bump so it’s probably not looking good," he said.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

