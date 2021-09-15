Jon Moxley match announced against former WWE stars on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley is embroiled in a feud with New Japan legends but, on AEW Dynamite, he will take on Matt Lee and Jeff Parker in a tag team match alongside Eddie Kingston. The match was announced during Tuesday night's AEW Dark.

Before Moxley & Kingston answer for The Suzuki Incident, what Suzuki-gun @suzuki_D_minoru + Lance Archer perceived as disrespect last week to the legend Suzuki, tomorrow night Mox & Eddie will try to settle the score for last month’s savage attack by 2point0 LIVE on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/bzeysVRF6u — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2021

2point0 and Daniel Garcia have been thorns in the sides of Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and Darby Allin since they debuted. They have wrestled in multiple six-man tag team matches on AEW programming while Jon Moxley fought Daniel Garcia in a singles competition on AEW Rampage.

The former Ever-Rise has been a great acquisition for AEW, taking up the role of entertaining punching bags. Their in-ring and mic skills have gotten them over with the fans in a very time and, on Wednesday, they'll get another match against two of the most high-profile babyfaces in AEW.

Jon Moxley is in a feud with Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki in AEW

The legend @suzuki_D_minoru + his protege & longtime partner #LanceArcher were both furious about preferential hometown treatment @JonMoxley received last night at #AEWDynamite! We’ll hear from Suzuki-gun NEXT WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite, where they’ll issue a new challenge to Mox! pic.twitter.com/vJKlMKSpGh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021

Jon Moxley and Minoru Suzuki have been at each other's throats since All Out when the Japanese legend dropped the former AEW world champion with the Gotch piledriver. Mox had just defeated another Japanese legend in Satoshi Kojima when Sekaiichi Seikaku no Warui Otoko showed up.

The two hard hitters fought in Cincinnati on AEW Dynamite in the main event, but the entire segment was underwhelming due to time constraints. Suzuki's iconic Kaze Ni Kare entrance was cut short, much to fans' displeasure.

AEW turned it into a storyline as Lance Archer and Suzuki took offense for not giving the segment enough time. The Murderhawk Monster was Suzuki's protege and tag team partner a decade back.

For reference of how long I’ve worked with @suzuki_D_minoru in #suzukigun this was @njpw1972 World Tag league 2011 when we won the tournament! So you could say we’ve been KILLING IT for a long time. And it’s about to get DEADLY in @AEW https://t.co/g0j7lF2GRh — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) September 12, 2021

We could be headed for a Switchblade Conspiracy vs Suzuki and Archer tag team match as Jon Moxley and Sami Callihan have reformed their decade-old tag team.

