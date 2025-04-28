Jon Moxley needs to be wary of 6ft 5in former WWE star in AEW

Jon Moxley has been the AEW World Champion since the WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view and has overcome a number of challenges over the past several months. Moxley has mostly retained his title on multiple occasions with help from his Death Riders stablemates.

While The Purveyor of Violence continues to dominate the roster with the help of The Death Riders, he needs to beware of former WWE star and stablemate Claudio Castagnoli for the following possible reasons:

Claudio Castagnoli could blame Jon Moxley for their recent title loss

Two weeks ago, on AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley teamed with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta to defend the World Trios Title against the team of Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata. At the end of an amazing encounter, Joe surprisingly made Moxley pass out to capture the title from The Death Riders.

In the coming days, Claudio Castagnoli could blame Moxley for the loss, as the 39-year-old was the one to pass out. The aforementioned circumstances could lead to the six-foot-five-inch star not helping the AEW World Champion in the latter's future matches anymore.

Claudio Castagnoli could challenge for the AEW World Championship

While the members of The Death Riders have been coasting along for months with great coordination, the cracks may soon emerge when one of the faction members aspires to be the World Champion.

Claudio Castagnoli could eventually stand up for himself and challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title instead of just blindly following The One True King.

Claudio Castagnoli could replace Jon Moxley as The Death Riders leader

After an inevitable rift, Claudio Castagnoli could convince the rest of The Death Riders members to stand with him against Moxley, eventually kicking The Purveyor of Violence out of his own group.

The AEW World Champion getting kicked out could lead to Claudio Castagnoli replacing Moxley as the leader, considering his veteran experience.

The ongoing Death Riders storyline can undoubtedly become more interesting if Claudio Castagnoli understands his value and stands up to Moxley. It will be interesting to see what drama awaits the faction.

