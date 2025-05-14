  • home icon
Jon Moxley to officially reveal top AEW stars as new members of Death Riders on Dynamite? Exploring the possibility

By Ishan Dubey
Modified May 14, 2025 10:19 GMT
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley with the Death Riders (Image via Claudio
The Death Riders! [Image via Claudio Castagnoli's IG]

The Jon Moxley-led Death Riders has been the most dominant faction in AEW over the past year. Ever since Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson at last year's WrestleDream event, he has held the AEW World Title hostage. The One True King might soon add new members to the faction in the form of The Young Bucks.

On last week's Dynamite, The Death Riders members were seen sitting in The Elite's locker room, and the moment Matthew and Nicholas Jackson entered, Marina Shafir closed the door. It's possible that the two groups may have discussed a potential alliance during their meeting.

Moxley is set to defend his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage Match on Dynamite: Beach Break later tonight. The Death Riders always take advantage of the numbers game, but to even the odds, Joe will have Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs in his corner.

However, The Young Bucks could attack Hobbs and Shibata during the match in a shocking turn of events. Jon Moxley could later introduce them as the newest members of The Death Riders faction. That said, this is just conjecture at this point.

Jon Moxley sends a final message to Samoa Joe before their Beach Break showdown

During last week's episode of Collision, The Purveyor of Violence sent a message to Samoa Joe ahead of their Steel Cage Match for the AEW World Championship.

Last week on Dynamite, Joe defeated Claudio Castagnoli in an action-packed singles match. After the bout, The Death Riders members were set to take out The Samoan Submission Machine, but Powerhouse Hobbs came to save him with a steel chair in hand.

During his address to Samoa Joe on Collision, Jon Moxley admitted that he expects Joe to punish him a lot during their upcoming match. He said that there was no place he would rather be than locked inside a steel cage with The Samoan Submission Machine.

It'll be interesting to see who walks out of NOW Arena with the AEW World Championship.

Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Edited by Yash Mittal
