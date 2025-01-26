Jon Moxley to request WWE legend for help in AEW (NOT Chris Jericho) against Rated FTR? Exploring the chances

AEW has been pushing one of the biggest feuds in the company's history. Jon Moxley and Cope are on their first-ever collision course after The Death Riders and Rated FTR recently declared war on each other. The feud between former WWE champions has featured top stars who made their names with the competition, but now there's a chance for a very familiar face to make his presence known.

The Purveyor of Violence and The Rated R Superstar are two of the most decorated veterans on the AEW roster. The former Edge formed Rated FTR with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler after returning to the company at Worlds End. They immediately targeted The Death Riders, and fans seem to be begging for the first-ever Cope vs. Mox singles match, as a recent face-off video of the two drew more than 10 million Instagram views in two days.

Moxley has been playing mind games with Cope over the past few weeks, and to everyone's surprise, the former Dean Amorse could join forces with The Rated R Superstar's former rival Christian Cage and his The Patriarchy's faction.

The WWE Hall of Famer's first feud in AEW was against his long-time friend and former tag team partner, Christian Cage. They had a long rivalry, where Christian had the upper hand in the beginning, but Cope gained momentum later on and ended the feud by becoming a two-time TNT Champion in March 2024. Since Captain Charisma knows the former Edge so well, Moxley could request him to join forces and take down a common enemy.

Cage could also see the benefit of teaming up with The Death Riders, as he currently holds the contract that allows him to cash in on the AEW World Championship, currently held by Jon Moxley. The Patriarchy's leader could gain Moxley's trust by helping him out against Cope, and when he gets the chance, Christian can finally cash in and become the world champion.

Despite their lengthy careers, Moxley and Cope have never locked up in one-on-one action. Their first-ever in-ring action was Rated FTR's Fight for the Fallen win over The Death Riders.

They then battled at Maximum Carnage Collision in a 12-man match, in which Rated FTR, Powerhouse Hobbs, and The Outrunners defeated The Death Riders and The Learning Tree.

Updated lineup for AEW Grand Slam: Australia

All Elite Wrestling will make its debut in Australia on Saturday, February 15, at Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Below is the updated lineup for Grand Slam: Australia:

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher

Women's World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Toni Storm

AEW originally planned to air its Australian debut as a pay-per-view event. However, it was recently announced that the event will air as a stand-alone TV special in place of the weekly Collision episode on TNT and Max that night. The start time has not been confirmed, as the Grand Slam will begin after TNT's NBA All-Star coverage ends.

