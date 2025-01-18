Jon Moxley reunites with old friend - 4 TNA stars AEW can lure away to unsettle massive WWE deal

WWE and TNA Wrestling have signed a multi-year deal. The two promotions have put aside their past differences to forge a new relationship that will give many talented individuals the platform to succeed.

The partnership primarily aims to increase crossover opportunities between Total Nonstop Action stars and wrestlers from World Wrestling Entertainment's developmental brand, NXT.

The presence of TNA stars on WWE programming has increased significantly in the past two years. Stars such as Joe Hendry, Mickie James, Hammerstone, and Jordynne Grace have appeared on NXT television. Similarly, many stars from the former black-and-gold brand have competed in TNA.

AEW might be closely monitoring WWE's growing relationship with TNA. The deal is set to bring more eyeballs to the Nashvillie-based promotion's product, making it a threat to the Tony Khan-led company. Moreover, the rise of Total Nonstop Action Wrestling will make it difficult for All Elite Wrestling to sign the hottest free agents in the market.

However, All Elite Wrestling can greatly blow the WWE X TNA partnership by signing a few significant names from the Stamford-based promotion's newest ally. In this article, let's look at four stars AEW can lure away from TNA Wrestling to unsettle its deal with WWE.

#4. Moose could head to AEW

Moose is no stranger to working with All Elite Wrestling. Before they struck a deal with WWE, TNA Wrestling (previously known as IMPACT Wrestling) was in a working relationship with AEW.

During 2021, the two promotions produced many entertaining crossover storylines. Moose was an important figure in the TNA x AEW partnership during the pandemic era.

In June 2021, Mr. IMPACT Wrestling unsuccessfully challenged Kenny Omega for the IMPACT World Championship at the Against All Odds pay-per-view. Aside from working with established AEW talents, The 40-year-old star also took a few shots at the Jacksonville-based promotion of TNA's programming.

AEW could deal a huge blow to WWE by acquiring Moose's services. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the reigning TNA X-Division Champion revealed that he had remained in the company for so long due to being loyal to the promotion's ex-president, Scott D'Amore.

Now that D'Amore is no longer in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, Moose could head to All Elite Wrestling. If given a lucrative deal, the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion could pick AEW over appearing on WWE's developmental brand, as they would be eager to bring in a physical specimen like Moose.

#3. Sami Callihan could reunite with Jon Moxley

Sami Callihan is one of the most well-recognized figures on the TNA roster. The New Horror is known for his hardcore wrestling style, which has captivated the audience over the years.

TNA Wrestling's deal with WWE could pave the way for Callihan's return to NXT. However, the 37-year-old star could reject working at the former black-and-gold brand and join All Elite Wrestling instead.

Tony Khan-led company could open the doors for many intriguing storyline possibilities for Sami Callihan. The former IMPACT World Champion could revive The Switchblade Conspiracy tag team alongside Jon Moxley, which wreaked havoc in promotions like CZW at one point.

Cannonball Sammy would be a valuable addition to the Death Riders faction, instantly becoming Moxley's trusted enforcer. The Death Riders' story arc desperately needs to shift into the next gear, and Callihan's arrival could help serve that purpose.

#2. Hammerstone could be a valuable addition to the AEW roster

Hammerstone was one of the many TNA stars to appear on the NXT programming in 2024. In September 2024, the powerful star wrestled Oba Femi on the former black-and-gold brand.

While WWE would surely be interested in acquiring Hammerstone's services, AEW could send a message to the Stamford-based promotion by bringing in the monstrous individual.

The arrival of the 34-year-old star could add more variety to the roster of the Jacksonville-based promotion. If booked correctly, the 6ft 3in wrestler could become the next big heavyweight in AEW, something the company could not do with stars such as Brian Cage and Wardlow.

#1. Josh Alexander could pick AEW over WWE

Josh Alexander has been one of the most loyal assets to TNA Wrestling for several years. The Walking Weapon has been one of the faces of the promotion and enjoys great popularity among the audience.

TNA Wrestling would not want to part ways with Alexander as they prepare to kick off a new era. However, AEW would have their sights set on the 37-year-old star, who is one of the best in-ring masterminds in the entire world.

As revealed by Alexander himself, his contract with TNA Wrestling is set to expire in February 2025. Having accomplished a great deal of achievements in his current promotion, it wouldn't be surprising if the former World Champion decides to move on to another company.

Tony Khan would go all guns blazing to sign Josh Alexander, who could complement the promotion's wrestling-centric product. The NXT x TNA partnership will undoubtedly be affected by the departure of The Standard, who has been one of the cornerstones of TNA.

