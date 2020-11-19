Jon Moxley reveals that Renee Young is pregnant during AEW Dynamite promo; she reacts

Jon Moxley cut a backstage promo during the latest AEW Dynamite episode, and the AEW World Champion confirmed that he is expecting his first child with Renee Young.

Jon Moxley casually mentioned that he had a pregnant wife at home during his promo. While the fans weren't sure about Moxley's statement, the news of Renee Young's pregnancy was immediately confirmed by Tony Khan after the segment.

A fight is a fight and when it comes down to it - Jon Moxley is ready to fight tooth & nail for his AEW World Championship.



Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @tntdrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our Intl fans. pic.twitter.com/QIj6yBjgPo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2020

The AEW President congratulated Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette and concluded that it was the best news they have ever broken on AEW Dynamite.

Congratulations @ReneePaquette and @JonMoxley!! That's the best news we've ever broken on #AEWDynamite!!

What has Renee Young been up to since leaving WWE?

Advertisement

Renee Young spent eight years in the WWE and her stint - during which she rose to become one of the most popular personalities in the company - ended at this year's SummerSlam.

Renee Young did return for a SmackDown pre-show on October 16th, which aired on WWE on Fox and was part of the beginning of season two of the Blue brand on the network. Renee recently announced that she is set to start a new podcast called 'Oral Sessions.'

Woohoo!! A brand spanking new podcast coming your way!!! Oral Sessions! And no it's not about 🍆 it's about cool ass people having a great conversation. Unfiltered and unscripted! 🗣🎙 (link in my stories!)

Advertisement

As for Jon Moxley, the AEW World Champion is scheduled to defend his title against Kenny Omega on the AEW Dynamite episode of December 2nd.

Moxley cut a promo to promote the match, and the fact that he breezed through the announcement of Renee Young's pregnancy caught everyone off guard. Well, that's classic Mox for you all.

Renee Young reacted to Jon Moxley's announcement by reacting to Tony Khan and Cash Wheeler's tweets. Young also posted a photo on Instagram. You can check them out below:

Thanks Tony!! ❤️❤️ — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 19, 2020

What do you mean? 😜 pic.twitter.com/NP7PQu6M9h — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 19, 2020

Advertisement

It's a great time to be a Shield fan as two former members of the faction are going to be fathers soon. Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley are still connected, after all.

We at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate Jon Moxley and Renee Young on the excellent news.