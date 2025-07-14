Jon Moxley's career-altering decision, shocking betrayal? 3 Wild predictions for first AEW Dynamite after All In

AEW All In: Texas was a major success, as the pay-per-view featured some of the high-quality matches, moments, and surprises. Stars such as Bryan Danielson and Darby Allin made their return to make a huge impact in the promotion. The Men's and Women's Casino Gauntlet match showcased top-notch wrestling.

Many championships were on the line throughout the event. Adam Cole was supposed to defend the TNT Championship at All In, but vacated it due to concussion issues, which created an emotional atmosphere in the stadium. The show ended with Hangman Page becoming a two-time AEW World Champion and ending Jon Moxley's reign of terror.

Fans have been wondering how Tony Khan will book the Dynamite after All In, as unpredictable things could happen. This is also the company's chance to start with a clean slate now that All In is finally in the books. Let's take a look at some of the wild predictions that could make the headlines on Dynamite after All In.

#3. Swerve Strickland betrays Will Ospreay

The Realest star and Aerial Assassin defeated the Young Bucks at All In. A lot was on the line for both teams. If the Bucks had won, then Swerve and Will would be banned from challenging for the AEW World Championship for an entire year. Fortunately, the duo won, and as a result, Matthew and Nicolas will no longer be EVPs.

While the babyface duo managed to team up and take down the founding fathers, there were tensions between them before the Young Bucks entered the scene. At Summer Blockbuster, they fought in a time limit draw. There is unfinished business between the two. To showcase his superiority, the most Dangerous Man in AEW could turn heel on Ospreay on this week's Dynamite.

The duo then could fight in their third encounter, where the winner could go on to challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship.

#2. MJF becomes the new AEW World Champion

MJF won the Men's Casino Gauntlet match at All In: Texas. He had to go through Mistico, Ricochet, Mark Briscoe, and many other major names to win the bout.

Now, he could challenge the newly crowned World Champion Hangman Page any time. The duo has a long history together, and the 2025 Casino Gauntlet winner might not take much time to capture the world title.

Maxwell could cash in his contract on this week's Dynamite and win the World Championship. The Hurt Syndicate could assist The Salt of the Earth to win the gold.

#1. Jon Moxley quits the Death Riders

The True King finally descended from his throne at All In as he tapped out after the Cowboy choked him out with a chain. Despite losing, Jon Moxley has been praised by his fans for elevating AEW throughout the months.

However, things may not remain the same now that he has lost the AEW World Championship.

Throughout his reign, Moxley pointed out that he had the power because of the World Championship. Now that the crown is no longer his, he may quit the Death Riders and wander again as a lone wolf.

