Jon Moxley's 'secret weapon' to return at AEW All In and help him retain the World Title? Exploring the chances!

Jon Moxley is all set to face Hangman Adam Page in the main event of All In: Texas for the AEW World Championship. His faction, The Death Riders, comprising Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, PAC, and Marina Shafir, will be hell-bent on making sure that he leaves All In as champion. Simultaneously, it is also worth noting that Hangman Adam Page already expects this and will prepare accordingly, as he has help from The Opps.
As a result, Moxley can come up with a secret weapon that will turn the tide in his favor at Texas. This secret weapon could be former TNT Champion Jack Perry who wrestled his last match at Full Gear 2024, losing the championship to Daniel Garcia. He has been absent from AEW television since.
Perry can be Moxley’s secret weapon for more than one reason. Firstly, they have this shared anti-AEW sentiment. The Blackpool Combat Club rebranded to The Death Riders because they consider AEW’s current state flawed. This perfectly aligns with Perry’s “Scapegoat” persona, developed during his NJPW stint and cemented in AEW, which is built on resentment toward the company and its fans, as he blames them for his struggles post the 2023 All In incident with CM Punk.
Also, on the August 28, 2024, episode of Dynamite, Moxley called Perry a “sweet kid,” suggesting a potential connection. While this angle hasn’t been followed up, it indicates AEW may have considered linking Perry with The Death Riders.
Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.
All In 2025 could be the perfect time and place for Jon Moxley to reveal Jack Perry as the new member of The Death Riders after he helps him retain the title. The unpopular decision of having Adam Page lose will give an immense amount of heat to Perry, who can use it to revitalize his career and become AEW’s biggest bad guy.
Jon Moxley to participate in huge 8-Man tag match before All In
Just days before his match at All In Texas, Tony Khan has announced a huge all-star eight-man tag team match for the Dynamite episode on Wednesday featuring Jon Moxley.
Driven by the animosity between The Death Riders and Hangman Page, Will Ospreay, Page, and The Opps will team up to take on Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and The Young Bucks. It would be interesting to see who comes out on top.