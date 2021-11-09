AEW star Jon Moxley recently launched his autobiography "Mox" in which the former WWE superstar has disclosed some never heard stories about his personal life and his wrestling career. In the book, Moxley criticized and cussed a lot whenever he mentioned WWE executive producer Kevin Dunn. So what did Jon Moxley say about WWE Executive producer Kevin Dunn?

Kevin Dunn, who is more like a lieutenant to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, is one of the most controversial characters in WWE. Stars who have left the company have often pointed fingers at Kevin for playing politics backstage. Jon Moxley, who worked with WWE for around a decade, had some real heat with Kevin Dunn. Moxley really used some harsh words to describe Kevin and also added that people like Kevin who are in a higher position in the power chain of WWE can easily destroy WWE superstars with their ego issues.

The reality in a place like WWE is that one comment, one little seed planted by a guy in Kevin Dunn's position, can be extremely detrimental to someone's future there. That's a lot of power, and power breeds ego. Connecticut... old, rich boys' club ego. I've heard all kinds of stories about that guy messing with people's careers, but this isn't that kind of book. said Jon Moxley (H/T WhatCulture)

After deciding not to extend his WWE contract in 2019, Jon left WWE and joined AEW in what was a shocking appearance at Double or Nothing 2019. Since then Moxley has had great success in the newly launched wrestling promotion where he ended up winning the most coveted title of the promotion, AEW world championship.

Jon Moxley to enter into a inpatient alcoholic treatment program

In a recent revelation from AEW CEO Tony Khan, Jon Moxley will enter into a rehab program to tackle hi problem with alcohol addiction. Tony, who disclosed the news via his Twitter account, stated that he fully supports his star's decision and wished him to regain his health back.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery.

The wrestling world stood behind Moxley's decision as his co-workers showed great support to him. Moxley's latest decision will force him to take a break from wrestling, which will leave a huge void in the current AEW locker room as Moxley was a huge star for the company.

This change will pave the way for other wrestlers in the locker room to fill the void and prove their worth in AEW.

