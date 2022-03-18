"Million dollar talent" - Keith Lee reveals what WWE Hall of Famer told him after a failed tryout in 2013

Keith Lee was one of the most popular stars in WWE NXT during his run with the promotion. The fan-favorite powerhouse held both the NXT and NXT North American Championships at the same time, a feat that has yet to be repeated.

While Lee's WWE journey ended with a disappointing run on RAW, he was still widely praised by fans worldwide. The former champion's talent has always been undeniable, even when he was struggling to land a spot with WWE.

During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Keith Lee looked back on how he had three failed tryouts with WWE. He specifically recalled a conversation he had with Hall of Famer Jim Ross back in 2013. At the time, Ross approached the star after one of these setbacks, likely hoping to boost his morale.

"I doubt that Jim Ross even remembers this, because it’s one of maybe three times we’ve spoken," Lee said. "But, at the end of that [tryout], I did some of the most ridiculous work in terms of promos. I just learnt a lot of things from Dusty and I was just kinda throwing them all in at once. Jim Ross pulled me aside and basically told me ‘Regardless of what their decision is, I want you to know that I believe you are a million dollar talent.’ That was something that touched me very deeply."

Ross is renowned for his ability to scout talent; as WWE's former Head of Talent Relations, he helped build the company's star-studded roster for many years.

Keith Lee disclosed how the legendary Dusty Rhodes influenced his gimmick

During the same podcast, Keith Lee reflected on his experience working with Dusty Rhodes during the beginning of his WWE career. According to Lee, Rhodes was instrumental in the development of his character.

"Dusty is just a guy that has been there from my first tryout, and couched me along," Lee said. "From telling me how much I suck in terms of speaking, up to telling me how much I’ve improved and how I have that aura of somebody that he can bask in. And that was the birth of ‘bask in my glory’ and why that’s something I hold closely to."

Keith Lee continues to carry Rhodes' lessons with him to this day. In recent weeks, he has been shining in AEW, and many fans are excited to see what the future holds for The Limitless One.

Please credit AEW Unrestricted and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Keith Lee? Yes No 5 votes so far