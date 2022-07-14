"Fight harder than I did to live" - Newly crowned AEW Tag Team Champion Keith Lee shares an absolutely emotional story as Dynamite goes off air

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland captured their first AEW Tag Team Championship during last night's Dynamite. As the show went off the air, Lee addressed the crowd with an emotional speech.

The star initially puzzled fans with an ominous cryptic tweet before Dynamite went live. The star revealed in his post that he had just received "very much less than stellar news." Fans soon began to speculate on his status heading into the main event on Wednesday night.

Soon after capturing the belts, Keith Lee was given a mic to address the crowd. He thanked Swerve Strickland and shared a story about his real-life friend who recently got diagnosed with stage-four cancer.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I only have three people in my world that I consider to be extremely close to me. One of them, I’ve known for about two-and-half decades. My friend, his name is Lucilius King. I’ve known him since 1998. I found out a little while ago that he may have cancer. I dedicated this match to him and another buddy of mine named JD Griffey," Lee said.

The AEW Tag Team Champion urged his friend to keep fighting:

"This is a victory for you and a statement of my G*ddamned love. I will always be there. When I get to Texas, I swear to God, I will see you as soon as I can, my friend. Stay strong, fight like we’ve done. Fighter harder than I did to live. And I’ll be there soon, my friend. I love you," Lee added. (H/T: WrestleTalk)

While fans are undoubtedly happy that Keith Lee isn't going anywhere, his emotional speech was genuinely moving. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Mr. Lucilius King a speedy recovery.

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland received overwhelming support from fans after their victory

Shortly after their victory, Twitter erupted with tweets supporting the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Even fans who admitted to being openly critical of AEW's past booking decisions supported Swerve in Our Glory's victory.

The stars have no shortage of enemies, as Serpentico of Chaos Project has already declared that the team is looking for a rematch now that Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland are champions.

Now that the former WWE Superstars are the tag team champions, they are expected to be featured more prominently on TV. Fans will have to wait and see who will challenge the duo moving forward.

